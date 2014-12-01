Cyber Monday Beauty Deals You’ll Want to Shop

For those who would rather curl up on the couch with their credit card than brave the crowds of holiday shoppers, Cyber Monday is the day for serious gifting. With brands putting just as big of an emphasis on this Internet shopping extravaganza as Black Friday, it’s safe to say your shopping cart will be well-stocked with beauty deals.

If staying in and surfing the web is up your alley, make sure to check out the Cyber Monday beauty deals below for major savings.

AHAVA

On Cyber Monday, take 35% off your purchase and receive a free Triple Mineral Body Lotion using the code CYBRMON35. (ahavaus.com)

The Body Shop

You’re not going to want to miss this deal. The Body Shop is offering 50% off the entire site, free shipping, and a free gift with a $50 purchase. (thebodyshop.com)

bliss

Take 50% off select bliss’ top-selling spa products. (TimeToSpa.com)

Indie Lee

Enjoy 25% off all of the brand’s all-natural body products with the code CYBERINDIE. (IndieLee.com)

Innovative Skincare:

The skincare brand will offer 20% their products. (InnovativeSkincare.com)

John Masters Organics

On Cyber Monday, take 25% off all-natural products with the shopping code holiday14. (johnmasters.com)

NARS

NARS is hosting a Give&Take event through December 2. Visit their website and sign up to access the 20% off event.(narscosmetics.com)

Laura Geller

Receive a free 3-piece Laura Geller Beauty Essentials gift with all orders over $40 with the code CYBERGWP. (laurageller.com)

Urban Decay

Shop the brand’s Electric Palette for only $35 and get a deluxe sample of the 24/7 Velvet Glide-On Eye Pencil in Black, as well as free shipping. In addition, your online purchase will come with one card that includes a prize ranging from $10 off your next purchase to a trip to Orange County as a part of the UD Ultimate Hookup Contest (urbandecay.com)

Yes-To

Receive a free gift, which includes the Yes to Grapefruit Facial Scrub, the Yes to Grapefruit Wipes, the Yes to Carrots Anti Frizz Serum, or the Yes to Carrots Hand Cream, with all purchases of $35. (yestocarrots.com)