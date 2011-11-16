Cyber Monday 2011: The Best Beauty Deals to Bookmark

Online shopping can simply be the best when the weather is awful, you don’t feel like leaving your house, or you just plain hate the holiday shopping crowds. The only bad part is not being able to try out products before you buy them. That’s why we have the ultimate guide for you right here of tried-and-tested products, coupon codes, and the guaranteed best deals for this years’ biggest day for online shopping.

1. Ulta: Use code HOLIDAYSHP25 for free shipping on all orders $25 or more

2. Beauty bar: On Cyber Monday, make a purchase for $40, $60 or $80 and you will receive a one of three Philosophy gift sets, perfect as a gift or for yourself.

3. Thymes: Free Frasier Fir Votive Candle ($11 value and a best seller) with any purchase of $50 or more.

4. Beauty.com: Free shipping with a $25 purchase, and save $10 off a purchase of $40 or more by ordering through their holiday catalog. On Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the Erickson Beamon bag for Beauty.com (a $150 value) is free with a $100 beauty.com purchase.

5. Perfumania: There are always tons of deals on this fragrance website, but you’ll recieve an extra 30% off anything on the site and free shipping on Cyber Monday when you use code CYBER30.

6. Stila: Starting on Cyber Monday and lasting through Friday, December 2nd, Stila is celebrating the holidays with an exclusive online sample sale — up to 80% off of all your Stila faves!

7. Philip B: 20 percent off all holiday gift sets from Philip B. online atwww.philipb.com with code NOV2011.

8. Bliss: 20 percent off of bliss, Elemis, and Laboratoire Remede products on blissworld.com.

9. Beauty Bar: $15 off any purchase of $75 or more on beautybar.com.

10. Elizabeth Arden: Free 5-piece gift plus free shipping with any $35 order. Enter code BEAUTY35 at checkout.