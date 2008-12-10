Cybele’s Makeover: 4 Fun New Looks!

Meet Cybele, the veteran beauty blogger behind Cybelesays.com. She’s just given herself some fun makeovers in the Makeover Studio. “I think I like the way the picture with the red hat came out the most. I am for sure a hat person and the red really livens up the look,” says Cybele.

Her second favorite look: “I thought the blonde haired one was quite fun (kind of Chrissy Snow looking too!) as I think we all want to be blonde for a day, or at least a few minutes!”

Thanks Cybele for sharing your makeovers! You are a true beauty adventuress.

Now that’s a makeover!

Rachel