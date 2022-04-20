CVS’s Biggest Skincare Sale of the Year Means Up to 40% Off Sun Bum, Cetaphil & Pixi

Temperatures are getting warmer, the sun is setting later and the winter clothes are shedding. That means it’s time to switch up your skincare routine and add in a lot more SPF. (Psst: those bottles from last year are probably expired!) Luckily, the CVS All in on Skin Event features up to 40 percent off sun care, skincare, body products, fragrances and so much more. From April 17 through May 28, you can score up to 40% off as well as Hot Offers each week.

No idea where to start? CVS has got you covered with skin experts at the Minute Clinic and Health Hub, which offers telehealth and in-person care for skin conditions such as acne, rosacea and psoriasis. You can also chat with Beauty Consultants for skincare regimen guidance. Plus, you can trust CVS to deliver dermatologist-approved products via SkinSAFE (a sensitive skin ingredient resource), as well as suncare with at least SPF 15.

There are hundreds of items on sale each week but we got you started with some of our picks, below. Shop your OG must-haves, new products you’ve been wanting to try and even some TikTok faves.

Week 1: April 17-23

Rael Beauty Miracle Patch Microcrystal Spot Cover, 9CT – $3.60 Off

When you have a painful, underground pimple, pop on one of these bad boys and let the acne-fighting ingredients flatten the blemish and calm redness.

Dove Skin Nourishing Sensitive Skin Instant Foaming Body Wash with NutriumMoisture Technology – $2.79 Off

This gentle foam body wash features a blend of natural lipids and moisturizers to help support a healthy skin barrier.

GoodSkin MD Gentle Facial Cleanser – $2.82 Off

This fragrance-free, hydrating face wash from CVS-exclusive line GoodSkin removes dirt and oil without stripping your skin.

SheaMoisture Body Lotion – $2.60 Off

Those with dry and/or sensitive skin will love this oat, aloe and vitamin E-infused body lotion.

Banana Boat Sport Ultra Sunscreen Lotion – SPF 50+ – $2 Off

Don’t hit the beach without this sweat- and water-proof sunscreen that smells like a vacation and is reef-safe to boot.

Week 2: April 24-April 30

Pixi Glow Tonic – $7.60 Off

This cult-fave exfoliating toner is all over TikTok because fans love the way it smoothes texture unclogs pores.

Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C + Tri-Peptide Collagen Protecting & Brightening Serum – $5.70 Off

Brighten dark spots and plump skin with this vegan and cruelty-free vitamin C-infused serum.

Beyou Brightening Caffeine Eye Cream for Dark Circles and Puffy Eyes + Sensitive Skin – $3.60 Off

Caffeine and hyaluronic acid come together to plump, brighten and hydrate the undereye area to make you look rested.

Peach Slices Acne Clarifying Cleanser – $4.40 Off

This sulfate-free, salicylic acid-infused daily face wash targets existing breakouts and helps prevent others from forming.

Cetaphil Gentle Clear Mattifying Acne Moisturizer – $2.80 Off

This lightweight lotion helps reduce breakouts and banishes shine.

Week 3: May 1-7

CVS Health Healing Skin Therapy Lotion – $1.36 Off

This non-greasy, quick-absorbing lotion hydrates even the driest skin from head to toe.

Aveeno Positively Radiant Daily Facial Moisturizer, SPF 30 – BOGO 40% Off

This OG fave moisturizer hydrates skin while providing UVA/UVB protection. Buy one and get one at 40 percent off.

NIVEA MEN Deep Clean Rock Salts Body Wash – $2.40 Off

This gently exfoliating body wash contains pulverized Himalayan rock salt rich in magnesium to improve skin’s overall appearance.

SOL by Jergens Mousse Self Tanner, Tanning Water Foam with Coconut, Dye-Free Formula (Medium) – $5.16 Off

Get a natural-looking, safe faux-tan with this sunless tanning mousse that comes in two shades (Deep and Medium) so you can find your perfect match.

Pacifica Sun + Skincare Mineral Bronzing Sunscreen SPF 30 – $3.36 Off

Protect your skin from the sun’s UVA/UVB rays while giving your body a subtle bronzy glow.

Week 4: May 7-May 13

Olay Regenerist Vitamin C + Peptide 24 Face Moisturizer – $10.12 Off

Brighten, plump and hydrate skin all at the same time with this best-selling moisturizer.

Sun Bum Sunscreen Lotion – $3.30 Off

This gluten-free and vegan sunscreen is enriched with vitamin E for soothed skin.

Love Beauty and Planet Plant-Based Body Wash – $1.20 Off

This plant-based body wash hydrates with hyaluronic acid and smells like yummy watermelon.

Native Body Wash – $1.92 Off

Everyone’s fave natural deoderant brand now makes body wash! It’s just as natural with a gentle lavender smell.

Urban Skin Rx 3-in-1 Even Tone Cleansing Bar – $4.74

This popular cleanser, mask and exfoliator in one works to even skin tone and brighten dark spots.

Week 5: May 14-20

SheaMoisture Papaya and Vitamin C Serum For All Skin Types – $2.80

A blend of papaya, vitamin C and Yuzu lemon brightens and hydrates skin.

CVS Health Acne Foaming Face Wash Maximum Strength – $3 Off

A whopping 10 percent benzoyl peroxide kills the bacteria that causes breakouts on the face and body.

CVS Health Sport Clear Broad Spectrum Sunscreen Spray – SPF 50 – $2.79 Off

This water- and sweat-resistant spray goes on clear so there’s no need to rub it in.

Pixi DetoxifEYE Depuffing Eye Patches – $10 Off

Botanical ingredients join hyaluronic acid to hydrate and de-puff the undereye area.

Cetaphil Smoothing Relief Body Wash for Rough, Textured Skin – $2.50 Off

This new body wash exfoliates rough, textured skin while hydrating it at the same time.

Week 5: May 21-28

Old Spice GentleMan’s Blend Men’s Body & Face Wash – $2.70 Off

This hydrating face and body wash is available in the same iconic scents as the brand’s popular deodorant.

Sun Bum Sunscreen Spray – SPF 50 – $3.50 Off

This continuous sunscreen spray protects skin from harmful UVA/UVB rays with an added boost of Vitamin E, an antioxidant that helps to neutralize free radicals and prevent premature skin aging.

Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam (Dark) – $5.16 Off

Those with an olive complexion or who want a darker faux-tan should choose this best-selling, easy-to-use foam, which comes in three shades for increasing intensity: Light/Medium, Dark and Ultra Dark.

Danielle Detox Foot Pads – $1.12 Off

These foot pads stimulate reflexology zones, which is said to help promote circulation.