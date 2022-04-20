StyleCaster
CVS’s Biggest Skincare Sale of the Year Means Up to 40% Off Sun Bum, Cetaphil & Pixi

Elizabeth Denton
by
Photo: CVS/Adobe. Design: Sasha Purdy/STYLECASTER.

Temperatures are getting warmer, the sun is setting later and the winter clothes are shedding. That means it’s time to switch up your skincare routine and add in a lot more SPF. (Psst: those bottles from last year are probably expired!) Luckily, the CVS All in on Skin Event features up to 40 percent off sun care, skincare, body products, fragrances and so much more. From April 17 through May 28, you can score up to 40% off as well as Hot Offers each week.

No idea where to start? CVS has got you covered with skin experts at the Minute Clinic and Health Hub, which offers telehealth and in-person care for skin conditions such as acne, rosacea and psoriasis. You can also chat with Beauty Consultants for skincare regimen guidance. Plus, you can trust CVS to deliver dermatologist-approved products via SkinSAFE (a sensitive skin ingredient resource), as well as suncare with at least SPF 15.

There are hundreds of items on sale each week but we got you started with some of our picks, below. Shop your OG must-haves, new products you’ve been wanting to try and even some TikTok faves.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. CVS is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Week 1: April 17-23

rael beauty patch

CVS.

Rael Beauty Miracle Patch Microcrystal Spot Cover, 9CT – $3.60 Off

When you have a painful, underground pimple, pop on one of these bad boys and let the acne-fighting ingredients flatten the blemish and calm redness.

Miracle Patch Microcrystal Spot Cover $11.99
Buy Now
dove body wash

CVS.

Dove Skin Nourishing Sensitive Skin Instant Foaming Body Wash with NutriumMoisture Technology – $2.79 Off

This gentle foam body wash features a blend of natural lipids and moisturizers to help support a healthy skin barrier.

Sensitive Skin Instant Foaming Body Wash $9.29
Buy Now
good skin cleanser

CVS.

GoodSkin MD Gentle Facial Cleanser – $2.82 Off

This fragrance-free, hydrating face wash from CVS-exclusive line GoodSkin removes dirt and oil without stripping your skin.

GoodSkin MD Gentle Facial Cleanser $11.29
Buy Now
shea moisture body

CVS.

SheaMoisture Body Lotion – $2.60 Off

Those with dry and/or sensitive skin will love this oat, aloe and vitamin E-infused body lotion.

SheaMoisture Body Lotion $12.99
Buy Now
banana boat lotion

CVS.

Banana Boat Sport Ultra Sunscreen Lotion – SPF 50+ – $2 Off

Don’t hit the beach without this sweat- and water-proof sunscreen that smells like a vacation and is reef-safe to boot.

Banana Boat Sport Ultra Sunscreen Lotion $12.99
Buy Now

Week 2: April 24-April 30

pixi glow tonic

CVS.

Pixi Glow Tonic – $7.60 Off

This cult-fave exfoliating toner is all over TikTok because fans love the way it smoothes texture unclogs pores.

Pixi Glow Tonic $19
Buy Now
bliss vitamin C

CVS.

Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C + Tri-Peptide Collagen Protecting & Brightening Serum – $5.70 Off

Brighten dark spots and plump skin with this vegan and cruelty-free vitamin C-infused serum.

Vitamin C + Tri-Peptide Collagen… $28.49
Buy Now
beyou eye cream

CVS.

Beyou Brightening Caffeine Eye Cream for Dark Circles and Puffy Eyes + Sensitive Skin – $3.60 Off

Caffeine and hyaluronic acid come together to plump, brighten and hydrate the undereye area to make you look rested.

Caffeine Eye Cream for Dark Circles and… $17.99
Buy Now
peach & Lily acne wash

CVS.

Peach Slices Acne Clarifying Cleanser – $4.40 Off

This sulfate-free, salicylic acid-infused daily face wash targets existing breakouts and helps prevent others from forming.

Acne Clarifying Cleanser $10.99
Buy Now
cetaphil lotion

CVS.

Cetaphil Gentle Clear Mattifying Acne Moisturizer – $2.80 Off

This lightweight lotion helps reduce breakouts and banishes shine.

Gentle Clear Mattifying Acne Moisturizer $13.99
Buy Now

Week 3: May 1-7

CVS Health Healing Skin Therapy Lotion – $1.36 Off

This non-greasy, quick-absorbing lotion hydrates even the driest skin from head to toe.

Healing Skin Therapy Lotion $6.79
Buy Now
aveeno spf

CVS.

Aveeno Positively Radiant Daily Facial Moisturizer, SPF 30 – BOGO 40% Off

This OG fave moisturizer hydrates skin while providing UVA/UVB protection. Buy one and get one at 40 percent off.

Radiant Daily Facial Moisturizer, SPF 30 $21.49
Buy Now

 

 

nivea mens body wash

CVS.

NIVEA MEN Deep Clean Rock Salts Body Wash – $2.40 Off

This gently exfoliating body wash contains pulverized Himalayan rock salt rich in magnesium to improve skin’s overall appearance.

Deep Clean Rock Salts Body Wash $5.99
Buy Now
sol by jergens medium

CVS.

SOL by Jergens Mousse Self Tanner, Tanning Water Foam with Coconut, Dye-Free Formula (Medium) – $5.16 Off

Get a natural-looking, safe faux-tan with this sunless tanning mousse that comes in two shades (Deep and Medium) so you can find your perfect match.

Tanning Water Foam $25.79
Buy Now
pacifica bronzing sunscreen

CVS.

Pacifica Sun + Skincare Mineral Bronzing Sunscreen SPF 30 – $3.36 Off

Protect your skin from the sun’s UVA/UVB rays while giving your body a subtle bronzy glow.

Mineral Bronzing Sunscreen SPF 30 $16.79
Buy Now

Week 4: May 7-May 13

Olay Vitamin C

Image: Olay.

Olay Regenerist Vitamin C + Peptide 24 Face Moisturizer – $10.12 Off

Brighten, plump and hydrate skin all at the same time with this best-selling moisturizer.

Vitamin C + Peptide 24 Face Moisturizer $40.49
Buy Now
sun bum spf

CVS.

Sun Bum Sunscreen Lotion – $3.30 Off

This gluten-free and vegan sunscreen is enriched with vitamin E for soothed skin.

Sun Bum Sunscreen Lotion $4.29
Buy Now

 

love beauty planet body wash

CVS.

Love Beauty and Planet Plant-Based Body Wash – $1.20 Off

This plant-based body wash hydrates with hyaluronic acid and smells like yummy watermelon.

Plant-Based Body Wash $9.49
Buy Now

 

native body wash

CVS.

Native Body Wash – $1.92 Off

Everyone’s fave natural deoderant brand now makes body wash! It’s just as natural with a gentle lavender smell.

Native Body Wash $9.59
Buy Now
urban skin rx cleansing

CVS.

Urban Skin Rx 3-in-1 Even Tone Cleansing Bar – $4.74

This popular cleanser, mask and exfoliator in one works to even skin tone and brighten dark spots.

3-in-1 Even Tone Cleansing Bar $15.79
Buy Now

Week 5: May 14-20

shea moisture vitamin C

CVS.

SheaMoisture Papaya and Vitamin C Serum For All Skin Types – $2.80

A blend of papaya, vitamin C and Yuzu lemon brightens and hydrates skin.

Papaya and Vitamin C Serum $13.99
Buy Now
cvs acne wash

CVS.

CVS Health Acne Foaming Face Wash Maximum Strength – $3 Off

A whopping 10 percent benzoyl peroxide kills the bacteria that causes breakouts on the face and body.

Acne Foaming Face Wash Maximum Strength $9.99
Buy Now

 

cvs health sunscreen

CVS.

CVS Health Sport Clear Broad Spectrum Sunscreen Spray – SPF 50 – $2.79 Off

This water- and sweat-resistant spray goes on clear so there’s no need to rub it in.

Clear Broad Spectrum Sunscreen Spray $8.79
Buy Now
pixi detoxifeye

CVS.

Pixi DetoxifEYE Depuffing Eye Patches – $10 Off

Botanical ingredients join hyaluronic acid to hydrate and de-puff the undereye area.

Depuffing Eye Patches $25
Buy Now
cetaphil body wash

CVS.

Cetaphil Smoothing Relief Body Wash for Rough, Textured Skin – $2.50 Off

This new body wash exfoliates rough, textured skin while hydrating it at the same time.

Smoothing Relief Body Wash $15.79
Buy Now

 

Week 5: May 21-28

old spice body wash

CVS.

Old Spice GentleMan’s Blend Men’s Body & Face Wash – $2.70 Off

This hydrating face and body wash is available in the same iconic scents as the brand’s popular deodorant.

Men's Body & Face Wash $8.99
Buy Now
sun bum spray

CVS.

Sun Bum Sunscreen Spray – SPF 50 – $3.50 Off

This continuous sunscreen spray protects skin from harmful UVA/UVB rays with an added boost of Vitamin E, an antioxidant that helps to neutralize free radicals and prevent premature skin aging.

Sunscreen Spray $17.49
Buy Now
bondi sands dark

CVS.

Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam (Dark) – $5.16 Off

Those with an olive complexion or who want a darker faux-tan should choose this best-selling, easy-to-use foam, which comes in three shades for increasing intensity: Light/Medium, Dark and Ultra Dark.

Self Tanning Foam $25.79
Buy Now
therawell foot pads

CVS.

Danielle Detox Foot Pads – $1.12 Off

These foot pads stimulate reflexology zones, which is said to help promote circulation.

Detox Foot Pads $5.59
Buy Now

