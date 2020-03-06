StyleCaster
Over 70 (!) New Beauty Products Just Landed at CVS and These Are the Best Ones

Over 70 (!) New Beauty Products Just Landed at CVS and These Are the Best Ones

Over 70 (!) New Beauty Products Just Landed at CVS and These Are the Best Ones
Photo: Shutterstock.

Truth be told, I can’t remember the last time I used my ExtraCare card. With that being said, if the avalanche of new beauty products at CVS are any indication, it’s time to dust off that little red tag and hightail to the nearest store. Most of us already know that drugstore beauty is nothing to roll your eyes at.

The deals are getting sweeter, the product ranges are getting wider and the prices are always affordable. CVS is hardly an exception. Beyond those on-the-go and last-minute necessities like tampons and pantyhose is an impressive hair, skin and makeup selection that is constantly evolving and updating to include more buzzworthy finds.

In the case of 2020, things are off to a super-sized start with almost 100 products recently making their CVS debut. And I’m not talking about the basic and boring stuff. CVS has seriously stepped its game up with launches I instantly noticed off their Internet buzz alone, like essie’s expressie nail polish that dries in under a minute and Dove’s dry conditioner (not shampoo). Plus, there’s some under-the-radar innovations I didn’t even know existed, like the Head & Shoulders leave-on scalp treatment and Batiste’s Waterless Cleansing Foam, which just so happens to be infused with one of my absolute favorite emollients: almond oil.

cvs new beauty products eczema honey rounds Over 70 (!) New Beauty Products Just Landed at CVS and These Are the Best Ones

eczema honey.

And if that weren’t enough, Eczema Honey will be making its CVS debut on March 27 with three products: the Nut-Free Skin-Soothing Cream, Premium Witch Hazel and Aloe Vera Spray, and Itch Cooling Face and Body Rounds (above). Of course, tracking down every single newbie would take more time than you probably have, so here are the best ones you’ll definitely want to try.

cvs new beauty products loreal bambi mascara Over 70 (!) New Beauty Products Just Landed at CVS and These Are the Best Ones

L’Oreal Paris.

L’Oreal Paris Bambi Eye Washable Mascara

The affordable way to get a doe-eyed, “I got eight hours of sleep” last night look.

Bambi Eye Washable Mascara $10.99
cvs new beauty products kiss magnetic liner Over 70 (!) New Beauty Products Just Landed at CVS and These Are the Best Ones

KISS.

KISS Magnetic Eyeliner

Magnetic lashes are becoming more popular than falsies and this long-wear liner makes applying them even easier.

Magnetic Eyeliner and Lash Kit $9.99
cvs new beauty products essence Over 70 (!) New Beauty Products Just Landed at CVS and These Are the Best Ones

essence cosmetics.

essence The Blush

Available in four shades, essence’s new cheek product is a buildable powder that promises to give your face a natural-looking flush.

The Blush $2.99
cvs new beauty products covergirl vegan milk Over 70 (!) New Beauty Products Just Landed at CVS and These Are the Best Ones

COVERGIRL

CoverGirl Clean Fresh Skin Milk

Lili Reinhart’s favorite foundation just joined the CVS ranks and if you’re a minimalist like her, you’ll love it too.

Clean Fresh Skin Milk $13.49
cvs new beauty products native deodorant Over 70 (!) New Beauty Products Just Landed at CVS and These Are the Best Ones

Native.

Native Eucalyptus & Mint Deodorant

With five different scents to choose from, now is the time to finally start that natural deodorant experiment.

Eucalyptus & Mint Deodorant $13.99
cvs new beauty products pixi rose tonic Over 70 (!) New Beauty Products Just Landed at CVS and These Are the Best Ones

Pixi by Petra.

Pixi Rose Tonic

You might as well pair the brand’s retinol tonic with its sister toner, a nourishing and gentle blend of rose flower extract, elderflower and chamomile.

Rose Tonic $18
cvs new beauty products aveeno oat mask Over 70 (!) New Beauty Products Just Landed at CVS and These Are the Best Ones

Aveeno.

Aveeno Single Use Oat Face Mask with Pomegranate Seed

Formulated with prebiotic oat, pomegranate seed extract and kiwi water, this non-comedogenic mask is both hydrating and brightening.

Oat Face Mask with Pomegranate Seed $2.99
cvs new beauty products essie expressie Over 70 (!) New Beauty Products Just Landed at CVS and These Are the Best Ones

essie.

essie expressie Quick-Dry Nail Polish

essie’s latest formula is its newest in years and by far the most quick-drying.

expressie Quick-Dry Nail Polish $9
cvs new beauty products sally hansen good kind pure Over 70 (!) New Beauty Products Just Landed at CVS and These Are the Best Ones

Sally Hansen.

Sally Hansen Good.Kind.Pure Nail Polish

The brand’s newest collection is 16-free, completely plant-derived and includes the tastiest-sounding shade names.

Good.Kind.Pure Nail Polish $9.99
cvs new beauty products foam fresh Over 70 (!) New Beauty Products Just Landed at CVS and These Are the Best Ones

No Fade Fresh.

No Fade Fresh BondHeal Conditioning Mask

This strengthener is just one of a few products now available from the salon-quality, pro-approved haircare brand.

Fresh BondHeal Conditioning Mask $14.99
cvs new beauty products ogx kandee conditioner Over 70 (!) New Beauty Products Just Landed at CVS and These Are the Best Ones

OGX.

OGX Kandee Johnson Deep Conditioning Hair Mask

The YouTube guru and makeup artist collaborated with OGX on a wildly popular collection that includes a luscious hair mask.

Kandee Johnson Deep Conditioning Hair Mask $9.99
cvs new beauty products batiste waterless foam Over 70 (!) New Beauty Products Just Landed at CVS and These Are the Best Ones

Batiste.

Batiste Waterless Cleansing Foam with Almond Oil

This quick-drying foam mimics the effects and feel of a wet shampoo so you can cleanse on-the-go.

Waterless Cleansing Foam with Almond Oil $10.99
cvs new beauty products dove dry conditioner Over 70 (!) New Beauty Products Just Landed at CVS and These Are the Best Ones

Dove.

Dove Care Between Washes Go Active Dry Conditioner

While some dry shampoos can leave the hair a bit sticky, this innovative formula delivers a silky-soft finish instead.

Between Washes Go Active Dry Conditioner $6.99
cvs new beauty products aveeno chamomile shampoo Over 70 (!) New Beauty Products Just Landed at CVS and These Are the Best Ones

Aveeno.

Aveeno Sensitive & Soft Rosewater & Chamomile Shampoo

A sulfate-free shampoo formulated specifically for those with sensitive scalps.

Rosewater & Chamomile Shampoo $8.99
cvs new beauty products tresemme propure Over 70 (!) New Beauty Products Just Landed at CVS and These Are the Best Ones

TRESemme.

TRESemme ProPure Silicone Free Conditioner For Damaged Hair

TRESemme is committed to being more eco-conscious in 2020 and kicking off their efforts with the ProPure line, formulated without silicones, parabens and dyes.

ProPure Silicone Free Conditioner $8.49
cvs new beauty products loreal purple shampoo Over 70 (!) New Beauty Products Just Landed at CVS and These Are the Best Ones

L’Oreal Paris.

L’Oreal Paris Elvive Color Vibrancy Purple Shampoo for Color Treated Hair

Brassiness is a nightmare when you’ve just gotten your hair colored, making this color-correcting formula a must-have.

Elvive Color Vibrancy Purple Shampoo $5.29
cvs new beauty products garnier dry shampoo Over 70 (!) New Beauty Products Just Landed at CVS and These Are the Best Ones

Garnier Fructis.

Garnier Fructis Melon-Tini Invisible Dry Shampoo

In addition to absorbing oil and boosting volume, this dry shampoo delivers a dreamy scent to cover up odor.

Melon-Tini Invisible Dry Shampoo $6.99
cvs new beauty products head shoulders scalp cream Over 70 (!) New Beauty Products Just Landed at CVS and These Are the Best Ones

Head & Shoulders.

Head and Shoulders Supreme Soothing Leave-On Scalp Cream Treatment

Safe enough for everyday use and all hair types, this scalp soother can be used as a leave-in to relieve itching and discomfort.

Leave-On Scalp Cream Treatment $13.99
