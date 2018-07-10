StyleCaster
CVS Just Launched More than 40 New Beauty Products That Won't Break Bank

CVS Just Launched More than 40 New Beauty Products That Won’t Break Bank

CVS Just Launched More than 40 New Beauty Products That Won’t Break Bank
Photo: ImaxTree

CVS, otherwise known as the one-stop-shop for almost everything we need to keep sane (like a killer lipstick and late night snacks) is never done introducing us to the latest in skin, hair, and makeup. Earlier this year, the drugstore chain made waves with an expansive launch into the K-beauty-sphere, but not without completely abandoning the brands that help keep them in business.

Now, just in time for those who are already running out of their summer makeup, over 40 new products have touched down in physical stores, as well as online. Ahead are 21 standout options from L’Oreal, Maybelline, and more. Which one will you be trying?

1 of 21
STYLECASTER | New Products at CVS for July 2018 | Almay Goddess Gloss™
Almay Goddess Gloss™

This sheer, layerable formula transforms any lipstick with dazzling effect. Can be worn alone for an iridescent glow on lips.

$9.99 at CVS

Photo: Almay
STYLECASTER | New Products at CVS for July 2018 | L.A. Girl Holographic Gloss Topper
L.A. Girl Holographic Gloss Topper

Wear alone for a soft shimmery effect or as a lip topper over any lip color for an instant iridescent transformation. It's also enriched with Vitamin E, Aloe and Rosehip Seed Oil to condition and keeps lips soft and smooth.

$4.99 at CVS (later this month)

Photo: L.A. Girl
STYLECASTER | New Products at CVS for July 2018 | wet n wild® Lash Renegade Mascara in Avenging Amethyst
wet n wild® Lash Renegade Mascara in Avenging Amethyst

The unique built-in fiber formula boosts volume and length, and helps provide the appearance of thick, lush, ultra-high impact lashes.

$5.99 at CVS

Photo: wet n wild
STYLECASTER | New Products at CVS for July 2018 | Milani Keep It Full Nourishing Lip Plumper
Milani Keep It Full Nourishing Lip Plumper

Available in 6 shades, this luxe gloss and nourishing treatment in one features an addictive lip refreshing sensation and a lip maximizing applicator that’s perfect for one swipe application.

$8.99 at CVS

Photo: Milani
STYLECASTER | New Products at CVS for July 2018 | e.l.f. Stardust Glitter Eyeliner
e.l.f. Stardust Glitter Eyeliner

This gel glitter liner transforms your existing eyeliner to a metallic finish.

$5 at CVS

Photo: e.l.f. Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | New Products at CVS for July 2018 | WUNDERKISS Lip Plumping Gloss
WUNDERKISS Lip Plumping Gloss

WUNDERKISS is infused with a concentrated lip plumping complex, which as you apply will give you a sensation of heating and cooling for plumper, more kissable lips. Available in five colors, including clear.

$19.95 at CVS

Photo: WUNDER Beauty
STYLECASTER | New Products at CVS for July 2018 | L’OREAL Infallible Longwear Foundation Shaping Sticks
L’OREAL Infallible Longwear Foundation Shaping Sticks

The first shaping sticks to cover, strobe and blush for the perfectly shaped canvas.

$12.99 at CVS (later this month)

Photo: L’OREAL Paris
STYLECASTER | New Products at CVS for July 2018 | L’OREAL Paradise Enchanted Fruit-Scented Blush
L’OREAL Paradise Enchanted Fruit-Scented Blush

This blush is available in captivating, warm tonal shades with the most alluring, soft feel and an enchanting fruit scent.

$12.99 at CVS

Photo: L’OREAL Paris
STYLECASTER | New Products at CVS for July 2018 | L’OREAL Voluminous Original Mascara Burgundy
L’OREAL Voluminous Original Mascara Burgundy

The product builds and separates lashes for up to 5X fuller lashes. Wear alone for rich color and volume or as a topper with Voluminous Original Black.

$7.99 at CVS

Photo: L’OREAL Paris
STYLECASTER | New Products at CVS for July 2018 | Maybelline Color Sensational Shine Compulsion Lipstick Makeup
Maybelline Color Sensational Shine Compulsion Lipstick Makeup

Maybelline’s first oil-in-stick lipstick has 60 percent reflective oils for an irresistible shine.

$8.29 at CVS

Photo: Maybelline
STYLECASTER | New Products at CVS for July 2018 | Maybelline Super Stay® Multi-Use Foundation Stick Makeup
Maybelline Super Stay® Multi-Use Foundation Stick Makeup

Maybelline New York's first multi-use foundation stick for up to 24-hour wear.

$11.99 at CVS

Photo: Maybelline
STYLECASTER | New Products at CVS for July 2018 | Maybelline The Falsies Washable Mascara Makeup
Maybelline The Falsies Washable Mascara Makeup

The unique flexible wand helps to lift and separate, delivering the look of more lashes. Patented spoon brush and Kera-Fiber formula builds 8X more volume to achieve The Falsies lash effect.

$7.99 at CVS

Photo: Maybelline
STYLECASTER | New Products at CVS for July 2018 | NYX Away We Glow Liquid Booster
NYX Away We Glow Liquid Booster

A new liquid formula of ultra-concentrated, light-reflecting drops designed to boost your features with a luminous glow or a sun-kissed tint.

$17 at CVS

Photo: NYX Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | New Products at CVS for July 2018 | NYX Worth the Hype Waterproof Mascara
NYX Worth the Hype Waterproof Mascara

A lengthening and volumizing mascara in a waterproof formula.

$8 at CVS

Photo: NYX Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | New Products at CVS for July 2018 | Peripera Ink Fitting Shadow
Peripera Ink Fitting Shadow

This long-wearing eyeshadow features coating pigment, Double Coated Powder, that keeps color true and rich for hours.

$8 at CVS

Photo: Peripera
STYLECASTER | New Products at CVS for July 2018 | Peripera Oil Capture Pact
Peripera Oil Capture Pact

This multi-functioning product helps slow down sebum production for an oil-free look. Can also be used in hair to reduce oil production.

$15.99 at CVS

Photo: Peripera
STYLECASTER | New Products at CVS for July 2018 | Peripera Speedy Brow Cara
Peripera Speedy Brow Cara

A water, sweat and sebum-resistant, long-lasting polymer is gently applied while leaving a smooth finish for standout, texture-set brows.

$11.99 at CVS

Photo: Peripera
STYLECASTER | New Products at CVS for July 2018 | Revlon ColorStay Brow Tint
Revlon ColorStay Brow Tint

A liquid dip liner that allows you to accurately replicate natural hair-like strokes.

$9.99 at CVS

Photo: Revlon
STYLECASTER | New Products at CVS for July 2018 | Revlon ColorStay Full Cover Foundation
Revlon ColorStay Full Cover Foundation

Full coverage foundation with a matte finish that lasts all-day without weighing you down.

$14.29 at CVS

Photo: Revlon
STYLECASTER | New Products at CVS for July 2018 | COVERGIRL Exhibitionist Metallic Lip Color – Getaway
COVERGIRL Exhibitionist Metallic Lip Color – Getaway

This highly pigmented lip bullet with a creamy formula delivers a rich, pigmented color and finish in just one swipe.

$8.79 at CVS

Photo: COVERGIRL
STYLECASTER | New Products at CVS for July 2018 | COVERGIRL TruNaked Scented Eyeshadow Palettes
COVERGIRL TruNaked Scented Eyeshadow Palettes

The new Chocoholic and Peach Punch palettes feature colors inspired by the hottest and bestselling palettes in prestige with scent included for an irresistible sensorial experience.

$12.99 at CVS

Photo: COVERGIRL

