CVS Is Giving Away Major Beauty Products This Weekend

Usually, when there’s a beauty sale that gives you a freebie with your purchase, it’s a travel size product or maybe a gift bag. But the upcoming CVS Gift with Purchase sale is worth taking a second look at. You already hit up the drugstore chain for skincare, sunscreen and even K-beauty products, and probably grab some discounts with your ExtraCare card. (Or, if you’re like me, you have to put in your phone number every time because you forget your card.) Between beauty products and toothpaste, you’re basically set. Now, this weekend, you can get an entire bag of free products when you buy things you already need.

In addition to the ExtraCare program, CVS also has a Beauty Club a bit like Sephora and Ulta’s reward programs. Starting this Sunday, June 30, Beauty Club members (it’s free to sign up) will get that gift bag with a $25 beauty purchase on CVS’s website. From July 7 to July 27, non-members can get the bag with a $30 beauty purchase. What’s in the reusable pouch? Summer-ready goodies that’ll help take you from work to the pool.

There’s a Beauty 360 Watermelon & Vitamin E After Sun Mask, Oh K! Cucumber After Sun Sheet Mask, Wet ‘n Wild Hello Halo Liquid Highlighter and The Crème Shop Dead Sea Mud Mask. Plus, there are five products from everyone’s favorite suncare brand, Sun Bum, including 3-1 Hair Conditioning Spray, Chapstick – SPF 30, Hair Elastic, travel-size Sunscreen – SPF 30 and a sticker. Finally, there’s a $3-off coupon for the new Maybelline Dream Cover Foundation – SPF 50 that launches in July.

To get the CVS Gift with Purchase bag, and why wouldn’t you, use code FREEBAGPINK or FREEBAGBLUE (depending on what color pouch you want) on the CVS website.

