Here’s How to Get 14 Days of Free Gifts at CVS—And There’s No Catch

We’re all about free over here. Free gift with purchase, buy one, get one free and especially free with no catch—it’s all good with us. Well, say hello to CVS Pharmacy’s ExtraCare Extra Thanks event. It’s a mouthful but it’s not to be missed. If you’re an ExtraCare member (and if you go to CVS ever you probably are), you just have to download the app and attach your card. Then, you head to the “Deals” section and a new surprise will pop up daily with a free deal. You don’t have to buy anything to access the freebie of the day.

The gifts will range from CVS branded self-care products, to snacks to beauty products. When you see something you want, you simply send the product to your ExtraCare card digitally in the app to redeem the free gift/s in-store or online while supplies last. For example, today’s gift is Gold Emblem Gummy Bears and I will be grabbing the cinnamon ones when I head over to grab paper towels and trash bags and maybe a face mask or two.

Now that I’ve been forced to download the app (for, you know, the free things), now I see coupons that I’ll actually use instead of dealing with those extra-long receipts. I’m definitely not mad at $2 off tampons, pads and liners, for example. The deals continue until July 18.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.