The CVS Epic Beauty Event Is Back & Includes Even More Wellness Products on Sale

There’s nothing more annoying than going to one store thinking you’ll get everything you need, only to have to hit two other places because the first didn’t have it all. Luckily, the CVS Epic Beauty Event features self-care, wellness, skin care, hair care and cosmetics. From August 29 through September 25, you can score ExtraBucks Rewards, as well as Hot Offers each week on cosmetics (the offers change weekly). Shop everything you need for practically any situation, from a house party with the girls (including new makeup) to a post-spin class refresh.

Not only are there four long weeks of sales with rotating options, but you can score even more ExtraBucks the more you buy. Spend $40 on select beauty and wellness products and get $15 in CVS ExtraBucks Rewards. Spend $30 on select beauty and wellness products and get $10 ExtraBucks Rewards. So, whether it’s nail polish for a DIY manicure or new vitamins, the CVS Epic Beauty Event has got you covered both in-store and online.

There are hundreds of items on sale each week but we got you started with some of our faves, below.

Week 1: August 29-September 4

SheaMoisture Coco Shea Curl Glam Sulfate Free Conditioner for Frizz-Prone Hair

This sulfate- and silicone-free conditioner can be used as a cleansing conditioner and/or dry hair treatment for curls so it’s basically a two-in-one.

Flamingo Women’s 5-blade Razor with Replacement Blade Cartridge

Ashley Graham’s favorite razor features a flexible hinge that glides over knees and curves, helping you get the closest shave ever without nicks. Choose from either the Taro or Rose color options to match your bathroom aesthetic. And don’t forget the shave gel!

Beauty 360 Sensitive Skin Body Wash

This hypoallergenic body wash is unscented and soap-free — perfect for those with sensitive skin. And even though it’s gentle, it still makes a creamy lather that gives you a deep cleanse.

L’Oreal Paris Bambi Instant Volume Oversized Eye Washable Mascara

For bold, look-at-me-lashes, this lifting and curling mascara is exactly what you’re looking for. The mix of long and short bristles separates each lash for tons of length and definition.

Neutrogena Stubborn Marks PM Treatment with Retinol SA

Post-acne marks are no match for this nighttime treatment infused with Retinol SA, a stabilized form of vitamin A.

Olly Glowing Skin, 50CT

Support hydrated, youthful-looking skin with these hyaluronic acid, collagen and sea buckthorn gummies.

Week 2: September 5-11

Olay Cleansing & Nourishing Body Wash with Vitamin B3 and Hyaluronic Acid

Why can’t skincare ingredients be in your body products, too? They can with this ultra-nourishing body wash infused with hyaluronic acid to really lock in moisture.

Miss Jessie’s Jelly Soft Curls

Get ultra-soft, touchable curls with this leave-in styling gel. And there’s no petroleum or sulfates — you know Miss Jessie’s cares about the health of your hair, too.

CoverGirl Lash Blast Clean Waterproof Mascara

CoverGirl just launched a waterproof version of its best-selling clean mascara. Hint: we love it.

Nature’s Bounty Advanced Hair, Skin & Nails Jelly Beans with Biotin, 80 CT

These yummy jelly beans contain 6,000 mcg of biotin to support hair, skin and nails, as well as keratin and vitamins A, C and E.

Week 3: September 12-18

Maybelline Fit Me Tinted Moisturizer Natural Coverage Face Makeup

The brand’s Fit Me foundation line is a best-seller so it only makes sense a hydrating tinted moisturizer would be up next. This one lets your skin breathe while still covering any imperfections.

GSQ by GLAMSQUAD Gold Half Moon Claw Clip

Claw clips are back and more fashionable than ever. This one bumps up any casual outfit with ease.

Essie Nail Polish

Perfect-for-summer shades including Ice Cream and Shout (above) and Air Spun Fun (a pale pink) are on sale at just the right time.

L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Derm Intensives 2.5% Hyaluronic Acid + Caffeine Eye Serum

This hydrating eye serum contains pure hyaluronic acid and pure caffeine to plump, brighten and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Gaiam Restore Hip Bands

This set of two fabric bands can help you increase your mobility in your legs, hips, glutes and thighs, as well as build muscle. There are two levels of resistance as well as an exercise guide.

Week 4: September 19-25

Sun Bum 3-in-1 Leave In

Detangle, condition and protect hair with this 3-in-1 leave-in conditioner. It contains a blend of coconut oil, banana and sunflower seed oil to help control frizz and prevent split ends.

Revlon So Fierce! Chrome Ink Liquid Eyeliner

Your nighttime glam is pretty much set with this chromatic liquid eyeliner. Available in three shades, the formula easily glides on and provides full color payoff in just one swipe.

RoC Retinol Correxion Capsules Anti-Aging Night Retinol Face Serum

Reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles with RoC’s retinol-infused serum. Each capsule is sealed for optimal retinol freshness.

Hydrant HYDRATE Blood Orange, 12 CT

Boost your hydration with a blend of essential electrolytes and real fruit juice powder.