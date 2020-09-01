CVS’ Epic Beauty Event Features Deals on Essie, Pixi and More

It might not be as luxe as Sephora or Ulta’s big sales, but CVS’ Epic Beauty Event for 2020 is not to skip over. Drugstore beauty products have always been good but they’ve just been getting better and better in recent years. It’s not just the more affordable price-point. There are innovative skin care, haircare and wellness essentials to try out. Plus, of course, you’ll want to pick up your faves from Neutrogena, Pixi, Essie and more popular brands.

The CVS beauty event runs until September 26, and is set up a bit like Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty (which is also going on now!). Every week, there are new deals that include straight-up discounts, free CVS gift cards with a specific purchase and buy one, get one steals. On top of it all, you can score a $10 CVS gift card when you spend $25 on select beauty and wellness products. When you head to CVS to pick up your prescription, some more paper towels and La Croix, stock up on beauty favorites at the same time.

There are dozens of deals each week, but we got you started with a few of our favorites, below. Check back here next week and the week after to shop them.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Week of August 30

Essie Nail Polish

Spend $25 and get a $10 CVS gift card.

Sun Bum CocoBalm Lip Balm

Choose from yummy scents including Groove Cherry, Ocean Mint and Piña Colada.

Lip Balm $2.99 (was $4.39) buy it

Pixi Glow Tonic

Take 40 percent off Pixi tonics and serums.

Week of September 6

Wet n Wild Color Icon Eyeshadow 10 Pan Palette

Score half off, plus get a $10 CVS gift card with a $25 purchase. Choose from six different options, including Rose in the Air.

Kiss imPRESS No Glue Needed Press-On Nails

Spend $10 and get $3 CVS ExtraBucks, plus spend $25 and get a $10 CVS gift card.

Press-On Nails $8.69 buy it

Neutrogena Shine Control Matte Booster Face Primer & Serum

Neutrogena facial care is buy one, get one 40 percent off. Plus, spend $25 and get a $10 CVS gift card.

Week of September 13

Physicians Formula Rose All Play Eyeshadow Bouquet

Buy this eyeshadow palette and get the Rose All Day Mascara for $1.99 (usually $11.49). Plus, spend $25 and get a $10 CVS gift card.

Essence Spice Up Your Life Eyeshadow Palette

Various Essence eyeshadow palettes are 50 percent off, plus spend $25 and get a $10 CVS gift card.

Maybelline Fit Me! Dewy + Smooth Foundation

L’Oréal and Maybelline foundation and concealer are half off.

Week of September 20

TRESemme Professional Quality Moisture Rich Shampoo

Buy both this shampoo and the Moisture Rich Conditioner for $8. Plus, spend $25 and get a $10 CVS gift card.

LA Girl Brow Gel Liner

L.A. Girl Cosmetics are buy one, get one 50 percent off. Plus, spend $25 and get a $10 CVS gift card.

Ardell Magnetic Liner & Lash

Ardell Magnetic Liquid Liner and Lash Singles are buy, one, get one 50 percent off. Plus, spend $25 and get a $10 CVS gift card.