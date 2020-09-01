StyleCaster
CVS’ Epic Beauty Event Features Deals on Essie, Pixi and More

Elizabeth Denton
Photo: Image: Retailers/Adobe. Design: Cierra Miller.

It might not be as luxe as Sephora or Ulta’s big sales, but CVS’ Epic Beauty Event for 2020 is not to skip over. Drugstore beauty products have always been good but they’ve just been getting better and better in recent years. It’s not just the more affordable price-point. There are innovative skin care, haircare and wellness essentials to try out. Plus, of course, you’ll want to pick up your faves from Neutrogena, Pixi, Essie and more popular brands.

The CVS beauty event runs until September 26, and is set up a bit like Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty (which is also going on now!). Every week, there are new deals that include straight-up discounts, free CVS gift cards with a specific purchase and buy one, get one steals. On top of it all, you can score a $10 CVS gift card when you spend $25 on select beauty and wellness products. When you head to CVS to pick up your prescription, some more paper towels and La Croix, stock up on beauty favorites at the same time.

There are dozens of deals each week, but we got you started with a few of our favorites, below. Check back here next week and the week after to shop them.

Week of August 30

essie nail polish

CVS.

Essie Nail Polish

Spend $25 and get a $10 CVS gift card.

Nail Polish $9
buy it
sun bum coco balm

CVS.

Sun Bum CocoBalm Lip Balm

Choose from yummy scents including Groove Cherry, Ocean Mint and Piña Colada.

Lip Balm $2.99 (was $4.39)
buy it

Pixi Glow Tonic

CVS.

Pixi Glow Tonic

Take 40 percent off Pixi tonics and serums.

Tonic, 4.2 OZ $10.80 (was $18)
buy it

Week of September 6

wet n wild color icon eyeshadow CVS Epic Beauty Event Features Deals on Essie, Pixi and More

CVS.

Wet n Wild Color Icon Eyeshadow 10 Pan Palette

Score half off, plus get a $10 CVS gift card with a $25 purchase. Choose from six different options, including Rose in the Air.

10 Pan Palette $4 (was $7.99)
buy it
kiss

CVS.

Kiss imPRESS No Glue Needed Press-On Nails

Spend $10 and get $3 CVS ExtraBucks, plus spend $25 and get a $10 CVS gift card.

Press-On Nails $8.69
buy it

neutrogena shine control matte booster CVS Epic Beauty Event Features Deals on Essie, Pixi and More

CVS.

Neutrogena Shine Control Matte Booster Face Primer & Serum

Neutrogena facial care is buy one, get one 40 percent off. Plus, spend $25 and get a $10 CVS gift card.

Primer & Serum $17.79
buy it

Week of September 13

physicians formula rose all play CVS Epic Beauty Event Features Deals on Essie, Pixi and More

CVS.

Physicians Formula Rose All Play Eyeshadow Bouquet

Buy this eyeshadow palette and get the Rose All Day Mascara for $1.99 (usually $11.49). Plus, spend $25 and get a $10 CVS gift card.

Eyeshadow Bouquet $17.99
buy it
essence spice up your life

CVS.

Essence Spice Up Your Life Eyeshadow Palette

Various Essence eyeshadow palettes are 50 percent off, plus spend $25 and get a $10 CVS gift card.

Eyeshadow Palette $5 (was $9.99)
buy it
maybelline foundation

CVS.

Maybelline Fit Me! Dewy + Smooth Foundation

L’Oréal and Maybelline foundation and concealer are half off.

Foundation $4 (was $7.99)
buy it

Week of September 20

tresemme moisture rich shampoo CVS Epic Beauty Event Features Deals on Essie, Pixi and More

CVS.

TRESemme Professional Quality Moisture Rich Shampoo

Buy both this shampoo and the Moisture Rich Conditioner for $8. Plus, spend $25 and get a $10 CVS gift card.

Shampoo $5.79
buy it
la brow gel liner

CVS.

LA Girl Brow Gel Liner

L.A. Girl Cosmetics are buy one, get one 50 percent off. Plus, spend $25 and get a $10 CVS gift card.

Brow Gel Liner $5.99
buy it
ardell magnetic liner

CVS.

Ardell Magnetic Liner & Lash

Ardell Magnetic Liquid Liner and Lash Singles are buy, one, get one 50 percent off. Plus, spend $25 and get a $10 CVS gift card.

Liner & Lash $17.99
buy it

