The CVS Epic Beauty Event Is Back With Up to 40% Off Drugstore Faves, Including a TikTok-Viral Concealer

I discovered my favorite eyeliner of all time at CVS. I was traveling from New York to California and noticed (to my horror) that I forgot to pack my trusty liquid liner pen. I popped over to the closest CVS and found a waterproof option and never looked back. It was such an impulse buy, but it ended up being my favorite product that I still use today. So now every time I’m near a CVS, I love going in and seeing what new products I can discover. And now, thanks to the CVS Epic Beauty Event, all of my favorites are on sale for up to 40% off (select items are even half off!), making it even easier to shop.

Beginning on March 12, 2023 and ending on April 8, 2023, the CVS Epic Beauty Event is slashing prices on skincare, makeup, oral health and wellness items, and even a TikTok-viral concealer that beauty influencers love. The drugstore beauty deals will continue to change through August, so make sure to check back weekly because new items will be added to the sale. And CVS is making shopping the sale easier than ever this year: With its new buy online pick up in store option, you can have your purchases ready in as little as an hour for free.

In total there are going to be thousands of items discounted during the event with mystery deals, BOGO offers and ExtraBucks rewards, but here are just a few of the stand-out savings below:

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer

If you’ve ever watched a GRWM video, chances are you’ve seen your favorite TikTok influencer pull this baby out. Shoppers are obsessed with the creamy coverage of this concealer and the fact that it stays put all day long—even if you hit the town all night. This is seriously the cheapest I’ve ever seen it so make sure to pick up one (or two) for your makeup bag.

L’Oreal Paris Telescopic Lift Washable Makeup Mascara

I am a mascara girlie through and through, and this lash-lifting bristle brush is exactly the type to reach for when you need sky-high volume. You know, I’m talking an eyelashes-touching-your-eyebrows level of volume. And yes, this is the infamous product involved in TikTok’s “Mascaragate,” but it genuinely impressed our veteran beauty writer.

Bubble Skincare Slam Dunk Hydrating Face Moisturizer

Another viral product that’s likely been popping off on your For You page, this non-irritating moisturizer from Gen Z-fave skincare brand Bubble comes out in the cutest flower shape and will keep your winter skin in check.

Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C + Tri-Peptide Collagen Protecting & Brightening Serum

If you don’t already have a vitamin C serum in your skincare routine, it’s time to add one. Vitamin C is an antioxidant that helps protect the skin from environmental stressors and since this one is made with a tri-peptide formula, it’ll actually help boost collagen production and cell turnover on the skin’s surface to reveal younger, brighter-looking skin.

Odele Air-Dry Styler

Hair styling products are also on the discount list! If you’re an air-dry girlie like me, you need this styler that smooths out frizzy ends that can get a little funky due to the air-dry process. Plus it’s lightweight so it’ll never be greasy or weigh your hair down.

Billie Whipped Shaving Cream

This shaving cream locks in moisture thanks to coconut oil, shea butter and aloe to soothe the skin, and it’s vegan, cruelty-free, sulfate-free, paraben-free and non-aerosol to boot. Billie began as an online subscription-only brand a few years ago and now it’s more accessible than ever.

Olay Regenerist Collagen Peptide 24 MAX Face Moisturizer

If you love fragrance-free moisturizers, this one’s for you. It works overnight to lock in moisture and help collagen cells activate so you can wake up feeling refreshed and hydrated, which is key for that “awake” look we’re all after.

Milani Most Wanted Palettes

Build the smokey eye look of your dreams with the palette that does it all. I love using a nude creamy shade for my everyday eye look just to put a bit of color on.

Revlon Styler One Step Brush

This brush does it all and allows you to dry and style your hair in one fell swoop. This best-selling tool rarely goes on sale, so make sure to take advantage of the deal.