CVS Enters Luxury Beauty Market Opens Beauty 360 Outpost

Wish you could conveniently buy your high-end beauty products at the drugstore? CVS hopes you do and, that with their new upscale Beauty 360 concept, you will.

Monday, the third Beauty 360 location will open in Ridgefield, Connecticut (the two other locations are in Washington and Mission Viejo, California), where 3,000 square feet of space in an existing CVS store was cleared to create room for the Beauty 360 store-in-store: a Sephora-like subsection of the local drugstore. Based on convenience, exposure, and the fact that more customers shop in CVS than in stores like Sephora, luxury beauty companies that have been feeling the economic downturn are signing on to the Beauty 360 concept in the hope of increased sales.

According to WWD, CVS has actually attracted numerous high-end brands to its Beauty 360 store-in-store, including Cargo cosmetics, Mario Badescu skin care, Philip B. hair care, as well as fragrances from Prada, Carolina Herrera, and Gucci. There will also be a section dedicated to men’s grooming that includes Jack Black, Anthony Logics and Zirh. Overall, there will be approximately 40 non-fragrance brands store-wide comprised of 40 percent cosmetics, 40 percent skin care, and the remaining twenty percent divided among fragrance, bath, and body.

By the end of the month, Beauty 360 will also offer spa services. And, as an added bonus for ExtraCare loyalty-card holders, Beauty 360 will offer a free 30-minute facial to those who spend $250.?CVS plans to have 30 outposts by the end of the year, with many located in California, where the newly acquired Longs stores were based.

It certainly would be convenient to be able to buy Prada perfume, Cargo mascara, and medications all in the same place!