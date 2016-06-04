The Seriously Satisfying Peel-Off Mask You Can Find at Your Favorite Drugstore

There’s no right, non-cringeworthy way to put this, but the act of peeling is so, so satisfying. From Elmer’s glue off your hands as a kid to the strange sense of accomplishment that comes with removing the factory plastic screen protector from a new phone or computer for the first time, peeling just feels right. Google “why is peeling so satisfying” and you’ll find no definitive answer, but rather a choir of agreement and a Reddit thread dedicated to the peeling of skin in particular. Do not click that.

My preferred way to peel combines another one of my favorite things, which is the ongoing pursuit of the clearest, tiniest pores ever. I’ve been hooked since I discovered Bioré strips in middle school, and things have never been the same.

I’m always on the hunt for slightly more luxurious iterations—namely, face masks that you smooth on, let dry, and peel off in a sheet. That’s how I discovered the new ENLITE Liquid Assets Detoxifying Platinum Peel-Off Mask ($19.99), which has quite a few things going for it aside from indulging my peeling compulsion. Firstly, it’s silver. Or platinum, or whatever. It has a thick, easy-to-apply texture that comes out looking like liquid metal, as you can see in this extremely well-composed selfie, below:

Looks good on, no?

Because it’s so viscous, the mask takes about half an hour to dry fully, so it’s not the sort of thing you can slap on for five minutes in a pinch. That’s OK! Just relax. Don’t watch the clock. Crack open a book or something—I’m reading “Heartburn” by Nora Ephron right now, which is light and smart and perfect for killing time while wearing face masks. Post an Instagram, if you must.

And once you’ve made sure it’s completely dry, you can peel. Start around the other edges of your face, by the chin and forehead and sides, and work inward. Relish, for a moment, the joy of peeling, as well as your resemblance to Patrick Bateman in the first scene of “American Psycho.”

Do that for as long as you want, and then, when that’s over, look at your skin. It’s going to be clearer and softer. Blemishes and dark spots will look less blemish-y, any puffiness or inflammation will chill the fuck out, fine lines will look smoothed, pores will appear markedly tighter, and, though not quite as luminous as platinum, that elusive radiance will be all yours.

This is all thanks to glycerin, for hydration; lemongrass, for purifying and toning; aloe, for soothing; grape seed and rosemary extracts, for a powerful, protective dose of anti-inflammatory antioxidants; grapefruit peel extract, for clarifying purposes; malachite extract, for firming; and colloidal platinum, for anti-aging, increased moisture retention, and beyond. It’s a damn fine formula, and one you can only find at CVS.

So about that: ENLITE has just joined Skin+Pharmacy as one of the drugstore giant’s brand new proprietary skin care collections. Both of these lines offer up well-curated, smart products with the same kinds of benefits and ingredients you’d look for in something three times the price—in fact, the formulas are pretty much indistinguishable. ENLITE is described as being “inspired by premium cult skin care favorites beloved by beauty editors, influencers, and beauty enthusiasts.” CVS wanted to take high-end “quick fix” options and multitasking “hero” products to the mass market, so they did.

And they’re doing a really, really good job of it, as well as providing an outlet for people who delight in a good peel but can’t really afford to buy enough electronics to support the habit. (There’s a totally SFW Reddit thread for that, too.)