Don’t Sleep on CVS’ Black-Owned Beauty Brands — Including TPH by Taraji, Black Opal & Mielle

Don’t think you have to go to some specialty store to get the best Black-owned beauty products. They’re right in the CVS aisles, just as they should be. In fact, CVS has more Black-founded haircare, skincare and makeup products than ever. We’re talking fan-favorite brands such as TPH by Taraji (yes, Taraji P. Henson!), Black Opal, Mielle, Camille Rose and so many more picks that work for people with a range of hair textures and skin tones. And that’s not all CVS has up its sleeve.

As part of CVS’ celebration of Black beauty suppliers, the retailer has a new Instagram Live series called CVS Beauty’s Proud to Partner Series. It’s hosted by influencer Barbara Simi Muhumuza, known by Simi. The first three episodes feature Black beauty founders and will continue to highlight influencers of different backgrounds.

“Representation matters. Seeing Black founders is critical for the development of the next generation, especially in beauty,” Simi says. “I am excited to hear the inspiring stories and get inside details from the founders on how to build something so incredible.”

Be sure to tune in on CVS’ Instagram and shop some of the top Black-owned beauty products—from haircare to makeup— below.

TPH by Taraji Master Cleanse Scalp Treatment Wash

Cleanse, refresh and balance hair and the scalp with this tingling scalp treatment. It even has a targeted applicator that gets to more places than just your fingers.

Mielle Rosemary Mint Strengthening Hair Masque

It’s hard to choose just one Mielle favorite but this nutrient-rich mask provides the hydration and strength hair craves. Plus, the addition of biotin helps hair grow.

Miss Jessie’s Jelly Soft Curls

Curls are touchably soft and crunch-free with this vegan and cruelty-free strong-hold gel.

BLK/OPL True Color Pore Perfecting Liquid Foundation

There are seven natural-looking shades of this pore-minimizing foundation with light-to-medium coverage. It contains the brand’s Shade ID technology with multicolored pigments to adjust to your unique skin tone and neutralize imperfections with blurring action.

BLK/OPL ColorSplurge Liquid Matte Lipstick

Pop on one of seven shades of this fade-proof liquid lipstick and get all the compliments. We especially love the orange-red Not Tonight shade, above.

Urban Hydration SPF 30 Dry & Eczema Prone Sunscreen Lotion

This hydrating sunscreen is formulated with castor oil and shea butter to combat dryness and help keep eczema at bay.

Evolve Pleated Scrunchies

Upgrade any hairstyle — even the most low-key, no-wash day — with these colorful scrunchies.

Mixed Chicks Leave-in Conditioner

Curls crave moisture. No matter your texture, this leave-in conditioner defines and smoothes strands with jojoba oil and silk amino acids.

Camille Rose Spiked Honey Mousse 4 In 1 Styler

Soften, smooth and hydrate hair with real honey and Nettle Root. This mousse does it all but we especially love it for texture definition that’s soft to the touch.

TGIN Honey Miracle Hair Mask

Folks with dry, damaged or colored-treated hair will benefit the most from this honey-infused mask. The addition of jojoba and olive oils makes hair look especially shiny and luxe.