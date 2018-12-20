CVS’s Best-Selling Products of 2018 Are All-Star Cult Faves

The only thing more exciting than getting a new beauty product, is finding it for a price we can actually afford. And CVS’s best beauty products of 2018 are proof of that. We’ve always known that quality products don’t have to come with a hefty price tag, but the drugstore aisles always remind us of that.

And for those of us who limit our shopping to Sephora or Ulta, celebrities are have never shied away from bragging about the $4 lip balm or $5 shampoo they’ve sworn by, despite having access to the best in luxury hair care, makeup and skin care. In short: there’s no escaping the word of mouth, so you might as well hop on the bandwagon…and save a few coins in the process too.

It came as no surprise to see a number of old faiththful cult favorites atop CVS’s top-selling beauty products for 2018 and though we’ve tried most of them, we’re itching to get our hands on them again. While we’re sure you’ll be familiar with some of the note-worthy products mentioned on their top 10 lists, a select few, like those in the K-beauty category, may be new to you.

To help you resist from buying all the top-sellers, though we don’t blame you if you do, we rounded up our favorites in each category. Grab a pen and paper and take note of these finds for your next trip.

Makeup: WunderBrow 1-Step Brow Gel

Shape, define and thicken your brows with this easy-to-apply gel. Available in 5 colors, it deposits hair-like fibers with every sweep so your brows appear fuller in shape and color.

$22 at CVS

Skin Care: Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser

This cleanser has been a fan-favorite for years. It’s gentle enough for sensitive skin and removes dirt and oil without drying.

$10 at CVS

Nails: KISS Gel Fantasy Nails in Ribbons

These stick-on nails have completely changed the game. Use glue or adhesive-tabs to apply these perfectly manicured tips in just minutes. And the best part is, you don’t have to wait for the polish to dry.

$9 at CVS

Hair Care: OGX Thick & Full Biotin & Collagen Shampoo

When strands fall flat, this biotin and collagen-infused shampoo will boost and lift limp strands after just one wash.

$9 at CVS

K-Beauty: Peach Slices Brighten Mask

You’ll definitely want to add this brightening mask to your #SelfcareSunday routine. Chock-full of nourishing ingredients, this mask will help reduce dark spots and even out your complexion.

$3 at CVS

Body Care: Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Lotion

No matter the season, this hydrating lotion is sure to keep dry skin at bay. It’s oatmeal-infused formula leaves skin soft, supple and moisturized without a greasy film.

$10 at CVS