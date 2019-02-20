There’s So Many Under-$10 Deals in CVS’s First Epic Beauty Event

Scroll To See More Images

From single-digit finds to Photoshop-free ads, CVS has long been the go-to for more than just cough medicine and Kleenex. So much so, that we’ve often wondered why it doesn’t have a blow-out beauty event; something like Sephora’s Black Friday sale or Ulta’s month-long Love Your Skin event. Well apparently we spoke too soon because CVS just launched an Epic Beauty Event that may just be our favorite 2019 sale to date.

Here’s how it works: the Epic Beauty Event is from 2/19-3/2 with a new markdown to shop each day. Yes, we’re a day behind, but there’s still plenty to look forward to. And we’re talking big money savers here, not just a few cents off. So don’t be surprised if you find yourself hitting the store everyday.

The best part about this sale is most of the items are products you already shop for, so no surprises and ample time to stock up. You’ll find deals on items like Biore nose strips (bye-bye blackheads), essie nail polish and a slew of skin care finds to handle any and every issue you’re dealing with. All in all, you’ll be getting your essentials and saving extra cash at the same time.

As if the daily steals weren’t enough to please, CVS is also offering members of the ExtraCare Beauty Club an extra 10% in rewards. And if you’re not a member of the Club, don’t worry because it’s free to sign up and you can do it today. You can shop this major sale in-store or online, but remember to use the code “EPICBEAUTY” to unlock the discounts if you’re shopping the digital shelves. Keep scrolling to see the soon-to-come daily deals and be sure to mark your calendars for the ones you want most. Trust us, it’s hard to choose.

Feb. 19

From falsies and bb creams to sheet masks and bath bombs, you can score 35 percent off all Crème Shop products.

Feb. 20

Whether you wear makeup or not, these facial cleansing towels are the perfect go-to when you need a refresher on-the-run (or after a long night). With CVS offering 50 percent off these towelettes, we suggest stocking up for months to come.

Feb. 21

At-home manis are not only a time-saver, but a money-saver, too. Knock an extra $2 off any essie nail polish and you can bulk up your collection without breaking the bank.

Feb. 22

If you’re a lipstick lover or just want a hydrated pout, this daily deal is one to keep your eye on. $4 off any JOAH lip product means you can snag a tinted lip balm for just 99 cents.

Feb. 23

Experimenting with makeup comes guilt-free when you score steals on new beauty finds you’ve been dying to try. Swipe on any Peripera cosmetic for 35 percent off the original price.

Feb. 24

Give skin a little TLC with any Freeman facial mask, chock-full of skin-loving ingredients, for only $2.99 each.

Feb. 25

From coconut oil, chia seeds and biotin, HASK haircare is formulated with super-nourishing ingredients that will soften, repair and hydrate stressed strands. With 30 percent off all products, you can refresh tresses without paying an outrageous price.

Feb. 27

If you’re in need of a new hot tool, we recommend jumping on this sale stat. With $25 off any Conair Infinity Pro tool, you can snag a blow dryer for $15 or a curling iron for $5.

Feb. 28

If you’re not familiar with Biore nose strips, let me introduce you to your new BFF. These pore-clearing strips remove dirt, debris and most importantly blackheads, F only $6 a box, we’re grabbing a few ourselves.

March 1

From hairspray to gel, get any L’Oreal Paris Studio haircare item for only $3. Build up your stockpile.

March 2

Looking to switch up your hair care routine? Choose from any of the L’Oreal Elvive Reviver shampoo, conditioner or deep treatments for only $4 each.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.