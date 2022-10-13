CVS Is Having a Huge Sale on TikTok-Loved ‘Clean Girl’ Skincare—Including a Hailey Bieber Staple

Scroll To See More Images

CVS is that store you shop to pick up snacks, paper towels, contact lens solution and stellar skincare all at the same time. That’s why we jump at the chance to shop the CVS and its All in on Skin Event. The retailer hawks buzzy new brands, TikTok-viral products and even all the skincare you need to nail the “clean girl” aesthetic — for way less than you’d think. Plus, if you buy products online, you can pick them up for free at a store in as little as an hour. It couldn’t be easier.

Now, the TikTok-viral “clean girl” look has nothing to do with skin type or tone or how often you wash your hair. It’s more about fresh, healthy skin and hair. Think no makeup-makeup with a slicked-back bun à la celebs such as Zendaya and Hailey Bieber. In fact, you can get products both of them use from brands including Starface and L’Oréal. Everything you need for the look is included in the All in on Skin sale.

There are new deals each week under a different theme, such as Sensitive-Skin Friendly, Protection (for those seasonal changes), New & Trending and Derm Skincare. As a major bonus, shop from now until October 22 and earn more than $50 ExtraBucks Rewards. Ready to get shopping? “Clean girl” (or guy, or person!) deals are right this way.

Week 2: October 2-8

Bliss Rest Assured Dark Circle & Depuffing Eye Cream

Look like you slept eight hours — instead of staying up binging Netflix — thanks to this under-eye brightener and de-puffer. Niacinamide helps reduce darkness, caffeine firms the skin and hexapeptide smooths any irritation.

CeraVe Salicylic Acid Acne Treatment Gel

Clean girls have acne — it’s NBD. But you can help minimize it with this overnight treatment featuring pore-clearing glycolic and lactic acid.

Olay Regenerist Vitamin C + Peptide 24 Face Moisturizer

Say goodbye to dull, dry skin with this ultra-hydrating, vitamin C-infused daily moisturizer. Vitamins C and B3, as well as lactic acid, brighten, hydrate and improve the look of uneven skin tone and texture.

Week 3: October 9-15

Bubble Skincare Fresh Start Gel Facial Cleanser

This TikTok-viral brand is new to CVS and it’s a must-try for all skin types. The popular gel cleanser spearmint and red algae extracts, gluconolactone and caffeine to purify skin without drying it out.

Native Vitamin C & B3 Brightening Facial Moisturizer

Not only does this fragrance-free moisturizer contain skin-brightening vitamins C and B3 (niacinamide), but it also has SPF 30 to keep your skin protected from UVA/UVB rays.

No B.S. 100% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum

This oil-free, hyaluronic acid serum keeps all skin types hydrated and plump without feeling greasy.

Starface Hydro-Stars Hydrocolloid Pimple Patches

When you do get one of those puss-filled pimples, pop on one of these Hailey Bieber-approved hydrocolloid patches to draw it all out overnight. Plus, the stars look cute on TikTok.

one+other Cleanser Infused Facial Pads

These self-foaming facial pads make cleansing your skin so quickly and easy. They’re perfect for travel.

Week 4: October 16-22

Cetaphil Gentle Clear Triple-Action Acne Serum

Banish breakouts even on the most sensitive skin with this blemish-fighting serum. It contains pore-clearing salicylic acid and succinic acid, as well as soothing niacinamide, zinc and prebiotics.

Burt’s Bees Reviving Sheet Mask with Pineapple

This hydrating sheet mask refreshes skin and leaves behind a yummy pineapple scent.