Cutlering Through the Cold

Fall is upon us my friends. This weekend, I pulled out my cold-weather wardrobe and packed away my sundresses, bikinis, and flip-flops. Too soon, it is going to be all about hats, gloves, and scarves, and I couldn’t help but get a little nostalgic about the summer and everything sun-related. I started brainstorming about trips my girlfriends and I are going to be taking come winter. Ideally we like to escape the cold a couple of times between January and February. This year, I’m going to be petitioning for a jaunt to the new Gansevoort South in Miami. According to my sources, twice a day (at noon and at 3pm), a team of Cutler stylists goes up to the rooftop pool to provide complimentary hair conditioning treatments for hotel guests. A customized treatment is created using the appropriate Cutler or Redken product and is applied to your hair. Then, the hair is combed back into a slick bun to provide a glamorous ‘do while lounging poolside. After 30 minutes or more depending on the condition of the guest’s hair, you rinse at the poolside shower and presto! You’re tan, deep-conditioned and ready for some skimpy, P. Diddy-inspired dancing.

