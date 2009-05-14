Cutler Hair Stylist Payton Holbrook Gives Us Summer Hair Tips

Name: Payton Holbrook

Agency/Salon: Cutler Salon

Hometown: Omaha, NE



New York City Neighborhood: Harlem



Most Memorable Stylist Moment?: Working with my first Oscar winning actress, Marsha Gay Harden, and how down to earth she was. I think that’s always memorable for a hair stylist. And my first Fashion Week.

What product if your secret weapon?: Can’t tell– that’s why it’s a secret!



Any celebrity or designer you’re dying to get your hands on?: Alexander McQueen, Gaultier, Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent