The Best Products For Cuticle Care

When we think of our nails and at-home care, we typically know how to file and buff and moisturize but there is a small part we always forget. Those pesky little fellows are called cuticles. When getting your nails done at a salon, the technicians seem to wiz right through them and remove, treat, and protect them in the blink of an eye.
It can be hard to keep up with a good nail care regimen but cuticles need love and time put into them for great overall nail care. We are here to help by giving you the best products possible to keep those nails looking fresh. Cuticle care is the difference from your nails looking nice and your nails looking like you stepped out of a salon every morning. Click through and see what products you’ll need to keep cuticles in tip-top shape!
More From Beauty High:
How It Works: Gelish Gel Nail Polish
How to Fix a Chipped Manicure
Tips to Removing a No Chip Manicure
Keep your cuticles in tip top shape with these treatments!
This cuticle care cream is made with shea butter, giving an instantly soothing feel.
Badger Soothing Shea Butter $5, drugstore.com
This cuticle cream is like butter for your nails and makes them feel like a dream.
Lush Lemony Flutter $16.95, lushusa.com
This little wonder micro-exfoliates cuticles with a rich, creamy blend of alpha-hydroxy acids that effectively moisturizes cuticles and helps prevent hangnails.
CND Cuticle Eraser $5.50, beyondpolished.com
This apricot cuticle oil is a great moisturizer and soothes dry and cracked cuticles.
Essie Apricot Cuticle Oil $8, target.com
Just like at the salon, these cuticle clippers are perfect tools for getting rid of those pesky, long cuticles.
Tweezerman Cuticle Clippers $52, tweezerman.com
This concentrated cuticle cream conditions with 100% natural ingredients.
Burts Bees Lemon Butter Cuticle Cream $5, dermstore.com
Push back those cuticles like a professional with this cuticle pusher.
Tweezerman Cuticle Pusher $18, birchbox.com
Get rid of cuticles quick and easy with this remover that doesn't leave residue or sting at all.
Sally Hansen Instant Cuticle Remover $5, target.com