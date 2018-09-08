StyleCaster
Share

15 Stylish Scrunchies for Upgrading Your Basic Ponytail

What's hot
StyleCaster

15 Stylish Scrunchies for Upgrading Your Basic Ponytail

by
15 Stylish Scrunchies for Upgrading Your Basic Ponytail
15 Start slideshow
Photo: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.

Scrunchies have never gone out of style. Like bobby pins and a good deep conditioner, they’re one of those hair-care staples we always keep around the house. And some of our favorite famous fashionistas can’t stop wearing them on the red carpet. In 2018, throwback trends are making a major comeback, and big, fancy ponytail holders are at the top of the pack.

MORE: Scrunchies Are Officially Back, and Here Are 11 Celebrities to Prove It

And while we love window-shopping designer options (like this pink leather one from Balenciaga), the chances of our actually buying one are slim to none. So if you’re in the same shopping state of mind as we are and want to upgrade your basic pony on a budget, here are some elevated looks for a fraction of the price.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 15
STYLECASTER | Stylish Scrunchies | New Friends Colony Clueless Faux Leather Scrunchie
New Friends Colony Clueless Faux Leather Scrunchie

$16.80 at Nordstrom

Photo: New Friends Colony.
STYLECASTER | Stylish Scrunchies | Tasha Metallic Ombre Scrunchie
Tasha Metallic Ombre Scrunchie

$10 at Nordstrom

Photo: Tasha.
STYLECASTER | Stylish Scrunchies | Tasha Faux Leather Scrunchie
Tasha Faux Leather Scrunchie

$5.98 at Nordstrom

Photo: Tasha.
STYLECASTER | Stylish Scrunchies | New Friends Colony Art Deco Scrunchie
New Friends Colony Art Deco Scrunchie

$22.80 at Nordstrom

Photo: New Friends Colony.
STYLECASTER | Stylish Scrunchies | Telephone Cord Hair Tie Set
Telephone Cord Hair Tie Set

$8 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | Stylish Scrunchies | Lana Silk Scarf Ponytail Holder
Lana Silk Scarf Ponytail Holder

$12 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | Stylish Scrunchies | Fuzzy Scrunchie
Fuzzy Scrunchie

$6 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | Stylish Scrunchies | Tied-Up Ponytail Wrap
Tied-Up Ponytail Wrap

$8 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | Stylish Scrunchies | Darling Draped Bow Scrunchie
Darling Draped Bow Scrunchie

$6 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | Stylish Scrunchies | Teddy Scrunchie
Teddy Scrunchie

$6 at Free People

Photo: Free People.
STYLECASTER | Stylish Scrunchies | Silk Brocade Scrunchie
Silk Brocade Scrunchie

$6 or three for $12 at Free People

Photo: Free People.
STYLECASTER | Stylish Scrunchies | My Accessories Leopard Print Scrunchies 2 Pack
My Accessories Leopard Print Scrunchies 2 Pack

$8 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | Stylish Scrunchies | Scunci Everyday & Active No Damage Scrunchies With Keeper
Scunci Everyday & Active No Damage Scrunchies With Keeper

$5.99 at Target

Photo: Scunci.
STYLECASTER | Stylish Scrunchies | 3-Pack Tie Scrunchies
3-Pack Tie Scrunchies

$3.99 at H&M

Photo: H&M.
STYLECASTER | Stylish Scrunchies | Slip Silk Scrunchies (3-Pack)
Slip Silk Scrunchies (3-Pack)

$39 at Slip Silk

Photo: Slip Silk.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Plaid Pieces Your Fall Wardrobe Is Yearning for

The Plaid Pieces Your Fall Wardrobe Is Yearning for
  • STYLECASTER | Stylish Scrunchies | New Friends Colony Clueless Faux Leather Scrunchie
  • STYLECASTER | Stylish Scrunchies | Tasha Metallic Ombre Scrunchie
  • STYLECASTER | Stylish Scrunchies | Tasha Faux Leather Scrunchie
  • STYLECASTER | Stylish Scrunchies | New Friends Colony Art Deco Scrunchie
  • STYLECASTER | Stylish Scrunchies | Telephone Cord Hair Tie Set
  • STYLECASTER | Stylish Scrunchies | Lana Silk Scarf Ponytail Holder
  • STYLECASTER | Stylish Scrunchies | Fuzzy Scrunchie
  • STYLECASTER | Stylish Scrunchies | Tied-Up Ponytail Wrap
  • STYLECASTER | Stylish Scrunchies | Darling Draped Bow Scrunchie
  • STYLECASTER | Stylish Scrunchies | Teddy Scrunchie
  • STYLECASTER | Stylish Scrunchies | Silk Brocade Scrunchie
  • STYLECASTER | Stylish Scrunchies | My Accessories Leopard Print Scrunchies 2 Pack
  • STYLECASTER | Stylish Scrunchies | Scunci Everyday & Active No Damage Scrunchies With Keeper
  • STYLECASTER | Stylish Scrunchies | 3-Pack Tie Scrunchies
  • STYLECASTER | Stylish Scrunchies | Slip Silk Scrunchies (3-Pack)
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share