iPhone Cases Meet Their Nail Art Matches: See the Designs You’ll Love

Every girl obsessed with nail art does the same thing once she’s done with her masterpiece. She assumes the claw position with her hand and proceeds to take a nail selfie, which will then be posted to Instagram. That picture will surely be double tapped, but in real life, there’s one place your nail art will always be displayed: The back of your phone case. With all of the texting, calling, emailing, and social media stalking we do these days, our phone cases have become the permanent background for our nail designs, so it only makes sense to capture our art in its natural habitat, right?

We called on the one and only Miss Pop, who created some of the best nail designs we’ve ever seen to coordinate with some ridiculously fun iPhone cases. From a whale to a slice of pizza to some totally chic studs, these phone cases were way too much fun to not have nail art. Whether you recreate these looks at home or you get inspired to paint original designs, take a look at this digitally savvy nail art!

Who could resist this pizza phone case? It’s almost realistic enough to eat. Of course, the best thing to pair with a cheesy slice is some totally ’90s nail art! For this manicure, Miss Pop suggests laying out each of your colors before you paint to make sure they all compliment each other. Also, for the daisy nail, lay down the six white dots of polish with a dotting tool, then connect them afterwards with a striper brush!

Credit: Local Heroes Pizza iPhone Case, $18, LocalHeroesStore.com

Negative space nail art was one of the biggest trends to hit the runways for spring, so we’re getting an early start on the trend with this manicure. For colors that really pop together, pair a dark neutral with a bright metallic.

Credit: Adopted Blue Python iPhone Case, $175, Barneys.com

For this linear look, use a thin striper brush and start with very diagonal lines, which will elongate your nail (great news for ladies who want to make short nails look longer!). Continue with a few more lines from there, and you’re set.

Credit: Issac Mizrahi New York iPhone Case, $29.99, BestBuy.com

Give your 3D studs some play with this fun geometric pattern. Use some glue on the base of the pyramid to keep it in place, then apply two layers of top coat to really hold them down.

Credit: Rebecca Minkoff iPhone 6 case, $38, Case-Mate.com

Curious about how to get the perfect tapered line that was shown on the runway at Jeremy Scott? Miss Pop suggests starting from the tip of your nail and going downwards, which will help keep the line thinner towards the end.

Credit: Nanette Lepore iPhone Case, $29.99, BestBuy.com

Sure, this nail art took some time and focus, but how could you not go with an “Under the Sea” theme when your iPhone case is a cute little whale?

Credit: FiveBox 3D Whale iPhone Case, $5, Amazon.com

For this polka dot nail art, Miss Pop explains that you don’t need a dotting tool, you simply need a tailor pin with a ball end! Just stick the pin into the back of a pencil eraser and you’ll have total control over your tool. Genius!

Credit:Dana Tanamachi Floral iPhone Case, $24.99, Target.com

For this negative space look, Miss Pop says to lay down the thick French tip first, then draw an elongated triangle across the nail. Finish with top coat and you’re all set!

Credit: Markus Lupfer Jerk iPhone case, $49, Jades24.com



Credits:

Photographer: Tiffany Haegler-Geard

Nail Artist: Miss Pop Nails

Beauty Director: Rachel Adler

Features Director: Samantha Lim