The Cutest Cosmetic Bags for Spring

If your current carryall is covered in blush, shadow, sharpener curls, and glitter dust (c’mon—we know you’ve dabbled on Halloween), it might be time for an upgrade. This season, there are cases in every size imaginable, plus they come in a slew of adorable patterns. Whether you’re going on a week-long getaway or you’re simply looking to spruce up your makeup arsenal, we’ve found the perfect style for you.

Choose from Tory Burch’s whimsical lipstick pouch, LeSportsac’s fun leopard train case, Kate Spade’s cheeky “Italian flashcards” bag and many more, then consider a few new makeup must-haves to fill your new find.

More From Beauty High:

Spring Cleaning Your Makeup Bag: Experts Give Their Best Tips

Fresh Start: Give Your Makeup Bag a Makeover

In and Out: What’s On Trend for Spring 2014