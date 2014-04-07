The Cutest Cosmetic Bags for Spring

If your current carryall is covered in blush, shadow, sharpener curls, and glitter dust (c’mon—we know you’ve dabbled on Halloween), it might be time for an upgrade. This season, there are cases in every size imaginable, plus they come in a slew of adorable patterns. Whether you’re going on a week-long getaway or you’re simply looking to spruce up your makeup arsenal, we’ve found the perfect style for you.
Choose from Tory Burch’s whimsical lipstick pouch, LeSportsac’s fun leopard train case, Kate Spade’s cheeky “Italian flashcards” bag and many more, then consider a few new makeup must-haves to fill your new find.
Polka dots and powerful words are always a good combo.
Midsize Friday Cosmetic Pouch, $6. forever21.com
Dark florals? For spring? Even more groundbreaking.
Sonia Kashuk Limited Edition "In Bloom" Completely Organized Bag, $15, target.com
Leave it to Kate Spade to release a line of beyond cute cosmetic bags with Itallian flashcard phrases on them. "Ciglia" means eyelashes, in case you forget where to put your mascara tube.
Flashcards Small Iris, $78, katespade.com
This TSA-friendly travel bag will store all your 3 FL. OZ. necessities.
Beauty on the Fly, $5, sephora.com
Tropical destinations call for appropriate packing measures.
Palm Print Make Up Bag, $20, topshop.com
Benefit Cosmetics and LeSportsac teamed up for a chic collab of train cases and little pouches for all your beauty essentials. Our particular favorite is this black and white leopard style with plenty of interior pockets.
Benefit Cosmetics x LeSportsac Tell All Train Case, $68, lesportsac.com
Pretty lipsticks deserve their own equally pretty clutch, clearly.
Tory Burch Heart Lipstick Case, $55, toryburch.com
What's blue and white and perfect for stashing mini bottles of hairspray, nail polish, and suncreen? This bag!
Coach Bleecker Cosmetic Case in Painted Dot, $78, coach.com