8 Chic Headbands You Can Wear Instead of a Flower Crown

We’ll admit we adore a good flower crown in the right setting, but are they every day appropriate? Well, that’s for you to decide. But if you’re on the path of thinking “Coachella’s over, what do I wear now?”we’ve got you covered. It’s time to set the flower crowns aside and bring out the all-occasion appropriate headbands.

Above, we found eight perfect headbands that are just as fun and beautiful as the flower crown, but practical for every day wear. Colorful, embellished, simple or loud, we’ve picked some of each. Are you over the flower crown and ready for some great headbands? Let us know in the comments below!

