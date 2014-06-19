8 Chic Headbands You Can Wear Instead of a Flower Crown

We’ll admit we adore a good flower crown in the right setting, but are they every day appropriate? Well, that’s for you to decide. But if you’re on the path of thinking “Coachella’s over, what do I wear now?”we’ve got you covered. It’s time to set the flower crowns aside and bring out the all-occasion appropriate headbands.
Above, we found eight perfect headbands that are just as fun and beautiful as the flower crown, but practical for every day wear. Colorful, embellished, simple or loud, we’ve picked some of each. Are you over the flower crown and ready for some great headbands? Let us know in the comments below!
The best way to style hair without any fuss? A cute headband!
Photo:
Matteo Scarpellini/IMAXTREE.COM
Sparkle and shine with this beaded and jeweled headband.
Tasha 'Date With Jewels' Head Wrap, $32, Nordstrom.com
This stretch headband, made of silver mock coins, will look great in dark or light hair.
Tobi Riley Headband, $18, Tobi.com
Pull your hair back with this sheer, multi-colored head wrap.
Riviera Abstract Feather Print Head Wrap, $8, Ulta.com
Wear this beautiful rhinestone accent headband day or night.
Forever 21 Beaded Elastic Headband, $4.80, Forever21.com
Stand out with this bold black and white geometric head wrap.
Elle Geometric Head Wrap, $9.60, Ulta.com
This colorful headband is perfect for a day at the beach.
Zara Turban Style Headband, $15.90, Zara.com
Tie up this cute headband with a top knot, fishtail braid or low bun.
Asos Lazy Bow Headband, $11.43, Asos.com
Slide in this embellished sunburst headband that will stand out in any hairstyle.
Asos Johnny Loves Rosie Sunburst Sparkle Headband, $26.68, Asos.com