Cute Halloween Nail Designs: DIY These Monster Manicures at Home

Halloween brings out so many wildly fun and creative costumes, so we figure if we can sport some awesome outfits, hair, and makeup, why not take that fun to our nails, too? The best part about sporting cute Halloween nail designs before the actual holiday arrives is that you can be clad in spooky style for much longer than one night (and even while you’re wearing work attire during the day).

Instagram users have been posting some seriously impressive Halloween nails lately, making us want to get out the black and blood red nail polish, ASAP! From impressive nail art, to ghoulish colors, we’re hooked. Check out some of these incredible nail looks and let us know which cute Halloween nail designs you’ll be trying in the comments!

@Clairelofthouse's hypnotic ghost nail design is totally mesmerizing.

Photo: Instagram

We love how @churrrro created some spooky "eyes-in-the-forest" nail art. It's so simple yet makes a big statement.

Photo: Instagram

We're spooked by @charlieprettyp's incredible haunted house nail art. Creepy and gorgeous, all at the same time.

Photo: Instagram

Never has a spider looked more glam! @agc123's black tips and spider-themed thumbs don't give us an ouce of arachnophobia.

Photo: Instagram

Are you as impressed with this pirate manicure as we are? @Alldemnails took her nail art skills a step further by including a metal skull and crossbone detail on her ring finger. 

Photo: Instagram

Keeping in the spirit of "pumpkin everything," @marshinis.nails created an adorable pumpkin-inspired manicure.

Photo: Instagram

@Courtney_amberr's blood red ombre nails are gorey and glamorous.

Photo: Instagram

@Lkvt's candy corn manicure looks good enough to eat. This design would look even better with stiletto nails to really emulate the candy corn shape! 

Photo: Instagram

