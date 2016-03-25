Anatomy of a Cute Hairstyle: 15 Simple Blogger-Approved Looks to Try

The prospect of spending 45 minutes and a considerable amount of upper-arm strength doing your hair each morning is strictly a fantasy, no matter how hard Pinterest tries to convince us otherwise. So many cute hairstyles, so little time—like, very little, particularly while getting ready for work in the morning. There’s just not enough time in the world to make that shit happen every day.

Because fashion bloggers have also managed to become the be-all, end-all of good hair inspiration, we’ve rounded up 15 hairstyles that are a major win for anyone who wants to nail the art of cool-girl hair without the struggle. Easy braids, texturized waves, half-up buns—what more could you ask for?