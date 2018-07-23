10 Cute Haircuts for Growing Out Hair, According to Celeb Hairstylists

Short summer haircuts are fun, but the reality is they come with things to consider. For starters, a short, messy swooped-back style may be nice at first, but when you decide to grow it out, the real fun begins. Read: There will be awkward lengths that only an expert can fix.
MORE: A Definitive Guide to Bangs
The good news is there are loads of tips (like using a curling iron to hide any unevenness and adding accessories to give the style a bit more life) and styles to get you through the tough times.
We promise it gets better, that’s why we spoke to a few experts to give us a few ideas to keep your haircut looking fly during the not-so-fun growing out stage. Enjoy!
View this post on Instagram
Little details make the best haircuts ✨ Good Tuesday morning, y'all ready to crush it today? @judeviola ▫️▫️▫️ ▫️▫️ ▫️ #theyoungamerican #theyoungamericansalon #orangecountysalon #oldtowntustin #tustinsalon #evohair #freevo #davines #davinesnorthamerica #maneaddicts #hairbrained #behindthechair #americansalon #modernsalon #hotonbeauty #hotforbeauty #stylistssupportingstylists #bobhaircut #asymmetricalhaircut #asymmetricalbob #sleekbob #undercut #cuthairlikefemale
View this post on Instagram
💬 Choc-caramel perfection on my favourite @cran_tastic 👌 Colour by me, styling by @hairbyshannonpennerss - - - #clipjointsalons #wella #wellaprofessionals #olaplex #olaplexau #hairofinstagram #hairdresserofinstagram #adelaidehair #adelaidehairsalon #balayage #balayageombre #balayagehighlights #chocolate #caramel #lob #longbob #angular #sharpcuts
View this post on Instagram
We r LOB’n this blonde blend! 😍 • • • • • #717stylist #lancastergram #lancasterpa #717hair #717 #lancaster #lanco #lancastercounty #manheim #manheimpa #lob #layers #longbob #bob #layeredlob #texturizedhair #balayage #teasylights #foilyage #shadowroot #rootsmudge #dirtyroot
View this post on Instagram
So much texxxxttuuurreee !✂️✂️ @evansandcohairsalon @aboutredlands @about_redlands @mimosa_red79 #haircuts #womenscuts #redlands #redlandsca #redlandshair #redlandshairstylist #redlandshairdresser #redlandshairsalon #balayage #balayagebrown #balayageblonde #highlights #hairpainters #hairpainting #insta #instaglamour #instawaves #instacurls #instababedaily #instabaddie #instabadass #texturedbob #bob #lob #layeredhaircut #layeredbob #layeredlob #shorthairstyles #dudeidohair
View this post on Instagram
Red balayage 🌹 . . . . . . #redhair #redbalayage #redviolethair #lob #hairstyles #hair #highlights #nhhair #concordnhhair #concordnh #chromesaloneast #unitefamily #unitehair #balayagedandpainted #nhhairsalon #modernsalon #americansalon #nhhairsalon #nhhairstylist #whocuts #balayageartists #modernsalon #whocuts
View this post on Instagram
Color retouch! Yes it’s all hers! I practice hair care! Book your summer look online through the link in my bio!#tressesinvogue #pixiecut #cut #healthyhair #relaxer #maintenance #naturalextensions #book #hair #retwist #customcolor #sewin #shorthair #shearscut #clippercut #barberingstylist #naturalhair #quickweaves #bob #bluntcut
View this post on Instagram
SHORTHAIRXPRESS PERFECTION!!!! 💯 ................ When hair meets SHORTHAIR XPRESS. #HEALTHY hair#shorthairtakeover #BOOKNOW @ (404)493-7474 SEND A TEXT or GO TO STYLESEAT IN MY BIO #newjerseyhairstylistkindrah #atlantahairstylistkindrah #shorthairatlanta #texturized #texturizedhair #shorthairslayer #ATLANTA #appointmentsavailable #hanzonation #softwaves#fingerwaves #ATLPIXIE#PIXIECUTS#atlhairstylist#atlantashorthairstylist#atlantashortcuts#appointmentsavailable #besthairatl#pixiecutatlanta#razorcut#sewntop#thecutlife#mobhair#voiceofhair #SHORTHAIR✂️PRESS @infinitygrooming ‼️ATLANTA‼️ APPOINTMENTS AVAILABLE ❗️
View this post on Instagram
Monday’s be like..... A little Platinum/Grey PLEASE..... 😍😍😍 SUMMERTIME HAIR is ALL ABOUT CUTS & COLOR ....................... SHORTHAIRXPRESS PERFECTION!!!! 💯 ........................................ When hair meets SHORTHAIR XPRESS. #HEALTHY hair#shorthairtakeover #BOOKNOW @ (404)493-7474 SEND A TEXT or GO TO STYLESEAT IN MY BIO #newjerseyhairstylistkindrah #marcelirons #atlantahairstylistkindrah #shorthairatlanta #texturized #texturizedhair #shorthairslayer #ATLANTA #shorthairstyles #hanzonation #softwaves#fingerwaves #ATLPIXIE#PIXIECUTS#atlantahairstylist hairstylist#atlantashorthairstylist#atlantashortcuts#appointmentsavailable #besthairatl#pixiecutatlanta#razorcut#sewntop#thecutlife#mobhair#voiceofhair #SHORTHAIR✂️PRESS @infinitygrooming
View this post on Instagram
It amazes me to see how healthy, strong & curly my hair is growing. 5-6 months into it and this is how it looks! Im excited bc that means my sacrifice was worth it. I will soon start posting about the products that helped me the most since theres many of you who are constantly wondering what has helped my hair 🤪💗
View this post on Instagram
En el inicio de los tiempos las personas eran árboles y sus cabellos raíces que los anclaban a la tierra 🌎 Ph @vale_mons . . . . . . . . . #yudisrivas #afropower #youtube #blackyoutuber . . . . #afro #afrohair #hairgoals #naturalhair #teamnatural #afropunk #myhaircush #melanin #afrogirl #blackbeauty #kinkyhair #4chair #boxbraids #beautybloggers #kinkycurly #curlbox #curlyfro #naturallyshesdope #curlynaturalhair #naturalhairrocks #protectivestyles #blackpower
View this post on Instagram
Smokey smoke eyes 👀 💨 I want to see some of your smokey eye creations! Post a selfie and tag @_itsglowtime_ so I can see them! You guys inspire me! #falllook #fallvibes #makeupforfall #fall #bigbrows #pulledbackhair #contour #highlight #blend #longlashes #powders #makeuptools #getready #starttheday #raintoday #iloverain #bundleup
View this post on Instagram
I have recently realised that afro hair (I mean the 4C one) can actually do very diverse and beautiful vintage hairstyles. This summer I am so excited to explore as many hairstyle possibilities as I can. And if you have some good vintage hairstyle youtubers or books or blogs you can recommand, please do not hesitate to let me know no matter the type of hair. I will adapt the style to mine. Xoxo 📷@sandjiphotography _________________ #Vintagehairstyle #Vintageupdo #pompadourhairstyle #4Chairstyle #Vintage4chairstyle #faces_and_style #Paris #Vintagegirl #Retrogirl #Vintagehairstyle #1950sfashion #1980sfashion #Vintagefashion #Vintaheinspired #Pinupsofinstagram #LundiAparis #Ete2018 #Truevintageootd #Paris #Parisvintage #Parislifestyle #Parisphotographer #Vintagevogue #topparisphoto #ootdsocialclub #ootd #afroparisian #Blackparisian #Vintagevogue #summer2018