10 Tiny Hair Accessories That Make Your Entire Look

Hair accessories have become a staple in fashion and beauty. Lately, we’ve been seeing colossal flower crowns, head wraps and hair chains on the runway. As much as we love how those bold add-ons look, though, sometimes they’re a bit too much for day to day wear.
Thankfully, there’s another way to wear unique hair accessories that’s practical for the typical day. The key is to keep them small, but find a distinct pattern or style that will have everyone asking where you found them. Above, we found 10 tiny hair accessories that will make your entire look effortlessly chic.
Tiny hair accessories can change your entire look, so we pulled together 10 of our favorites for your shopping pleasure.
Photo:
ARMANDO GRILLO/IMAXTREE.COM
Pin in this stunning piece to hold your bun tight and add a unique flair.
Turquoise Bun Holder, $16, Urbanoutfitters.com
Pull your hair out of your face and tie it back with one of these super cute hair scrunchies (yes, they're back on trend).
Floral Crochet Scrunchie Set, $3.80, Forever21.com
Perfect for a half-up pony, secure your hair with a mini hair clip in a tribal print or a simple white color. Either way, your look will go from boring to cute with a simple clip!
Mini Geo Hair Clips, $1.80, Forever21.com
Forget regular elastics. Try this chain and wire hair tie to wrap around your pony to give your look a rocker edge.
Explorer Chain-Trimmed Hair Tie, $2.80, Forever21.com
This sleek, gold barrette is perfectly curved to fit around a chic messy chignon.
Curved Metal Barrette, $12, Urbanoutfitters.com
Jazz up your ponytail with this gold and mint hair cuff.
Lacquered Cuff Hair Elastic, $6.80, Forever21.com
Sweep hair out of your face with this flowered clip. It's both cool and practical, which means it's a win-win in our books.
Flower Power Hair Clip, $1.80, Forever21.com
Accent with this pinstriped bow in your ponytail, under your bun or pulled back into your hair for an effortlessly cool look.
Pinstriped Bow Barrette, $2.80, Forever21.com
Add this subtle chain headband into any hairstyle for just a hint of fun.
Metallic Chain Headband, $4.80, Forever21.com
This set of leaf impression bobby pins will add a unique flair to your hairstyle.
Leave Bobby Pin Set, $14, Urbanoutfitters.com