10 Tiny Hair Accessories That Make Your Entire Look

Hair accessories have become a staple in fashion and beauty. Lately, we’ve been seeing colossal flower crowns, head wraps and hair chains on the runway. As much as we love how those bold add-ons look, though, sometimes they’re a bit too much for day to day wear.

Thankfully, there’s another way to wear unique hair accessories that’s practical for the typical day. The key is to keep them small, but find a distinct pattern or style that will have everyone asking where you found them. Above, we found 10 tiny hair accessories that will make your entire look effortlessly chic.

More From Beauty High:

Beauty Recipe: Hair Accessories

Instagram Insta-Glam: Chic Hair Accessories

10 Cool Ponytail Hairstyles to Survive Summer