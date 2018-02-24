21 Celebrity Pixie Cuts That Will Inspire You to Go Shorter

Let’s face it: Cutting your hair is a big deal. There are many reasons we may opt for such a drastic change, but the best reason is doing it because we simply want to.

If and when it comes to that point, you may need a bit of inspiration. The first people we turn to are some of our favorite celebrities, such as Zendaya and Zoë Kravitz.

Coco Chanel once said, “A woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life.” With that said, we’re spotlighting some of the most innovative, inspiring, and chicest pixie cuts in Hollywood right now.