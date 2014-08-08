10 Cute Braided Hairstyles You Haven’t Seen Before

Everyone loves a cute braided hairstyle. It seems like every week, new ways you braid your hair are popping up, and we’re virtually never bored with our hair. When searching for the perfect braided style, you have to keep in mind the look you are going for. Formal event? Let’s go with a waterfall braid. Casual day? A braided ponytail fits the bill. Below, we’ve pulled 10 cute braided hairstyles for all occasions. Take a scroll through a find the braid of your choice!

Simple yet stunning, this braided ponytail is the perfect way to throw back your hair when you’re running late.

MORE: How to Get the Perfectly Messy Side Braid

Spice up your top knot by braiding your bangs back into the bun.

This elegant waterfall braid matched with loose curls is a great look for weddings or other formal events.

MORE: How to Do a Waterfall Braid on Yourself

Instead of just clipping them back, try a french braid to keep your bangs out of your face.

MORE: How to French Braid Your Bangs

When creating a milkmaid braid, try leaving a few pieces of hair around your face down for a more relaxed look.

Obsessed with the movie “Frozen”? Try this Elsa inspired braid on yourself.

MORE: How to Fishtail Braid

A braided french twist is easier than it looks. Simply braid hair normally then pin it up tucking the ends underneath.

Braiding your bangs down along your face adds a little something extra when wearing your hair down.

This halo braid is achieved by braiding three separate sections on each side, then braiding them together and pulling them back.

Need something to jazz up that ponytail? Start a lace braid that frames your face and ends in the ponytail.