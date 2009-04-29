Custo’s New Scent

Custo Barcelona, the line known for it’s brightly colored fabrics and expressive pieces, launched a new women’s fragrance just in time for spring.

The perfume was created by expert perfumer Alberto Morillas, and according to Custo Dalmau “It has been a very gratifying experience to be able to transmit the Custo language into a fragrance.”

Inside the ombre magenta-dyed glass is a fruity, floral cypress scent. The fragrance contains notes of bitter orange, wild strawberries, black currant, white peonies and orange blossoms, along with woodsy undertones of lemon tree wood and warm amber.

Like most things Custo, the avant-garde bottle can be purchased at Custo Barcelona stores nationwide at www.custo-barcelona.com .