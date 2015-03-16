Soon You’ll Be Able To Customize Your Own Skin Serum At Sephora

How many times have you picked up some new skin care product, shrouded in scientific jargon that pretty much promised you the best skin of your life in two weeks? And how many times has it ever delivered? Probably nil to none. Or maybe you dropped serious dough on a new cleanser, moisturizer, or serum that got so many rave reviews online only to discover that you’re not in that demographic of “amazing results.” The idea that everyone fits into four neat skin categories is pretty much antiquated at this point. Your skin is going to change as you age, and you’ll have different skin care needs depending on your lifestyle. Simply put, skin care has come a long way to keep up with us. Not all of us can go to a dermatologist for every little skin issue to get the advice on exactly what we need, but we can rely on technology to help us figure out our skin’s needs.

The same way you find a foundation at Sephora, using their Color ID technology, you’ll be able to use that same technology to find the skin serum to suit your skin and your lifestyle’s needs. A cult brand in Asia already, Skin Inc is partnering with select US Sephora stores to introduce their Skin Identity technology, which uses a series of questions to help figure out your skin’s needs based on your genetics, environmental stressors, and hormones, and then helps you co-create a custom serum with three out of nine possible encapsulated serums. Your skin has unique and varied issues, be it acne, dryness, hyper-pigmentation, dullness, sensitivity, lifestyle concerns–some in combination. Why buy several serums that each target one concern when you can get one serum that targets multiple skin concerns? Skin Inc’s My Daily Dose customizable serum is that one.

You don’t have to worry about this cocktail not playing nice with itself, which may happen if you just combine any serums in your medicine cabinet in the same container. These are all encapsulated, meaning that the active ingredients are contained in tiny alginate beads, suspended in liquid, that burst once you rub on your skin. The ingredients are kept in separate cages, so to speak. Also alginates, which come from algae and seaweed are naturally good for your skin, providing it with hydration sans oil. The serums all feel lightweight and absorb quickly into your skin, never feeling oily.

The encapsulated serum options are:

Ceramide (for protecting sensitive skin)

Marine-Collagen (for elasticity and suppleness)

Hyaluronic Acid (to replenish moisture for longterm hydration)

Licorice (has calming and antioxidant properties to soothe irritation and sensitive skin)

Chlorella (to fight dullness and hyperpigmentation)

French Pine Bark (for protection against free radicals and UV damage)

Coenzyme Q10 (to enhance skin’s ability to energize and renew itself for firmer-looking skin)

Vitamin A (fights dullness and tired skin around your eyes especially)

Vitamin C (helps reduce pore appearance and balance sebum production)

You can purchase any of these individual serums from Skin Inc’s retailers, and at $45 a pop, that’s not terribly affordable. But considering you get three selected to suit your skin for the price of two, that’s really not a bad deal at all. Sometimes purchasing even one serum, depending on the brand and the active ingredients, it can cost upwards of $100.

If your local Sephora doesn’t offer the Skin Identity technology, you can always go to iloveskininc.com and find out for yourself.

