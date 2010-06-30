Customize Your Own Fun Summer Body Glow

Now that it’s June and getting really hot out there, we’re starting to show more and more skin. We are baring it all by wearing little tank tops, shorts and cute sundresses so when we go out at night, the skin on our bodies should look amazing.

Simply buy a bottle of unscented body moisturizer like Eucerin Original Lotion, which gives an extra sheen to the skin, from the local drugstore. Next, add a few drops of your favorite perfume or scented oil. Sometimes I like to use a hint of scented coconut oil during the summer for a fun tropical beach aroma.

Now, you can control the amount of “wow” factor that you want by adding the right sparkle. If you like a really glitzy finish, add a dose of Make Up For Ever Glitter in Gold to the bottle. If it’s subtly you are looking for and just want a little sparkle and glow, then squirt a bit of Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Luminizing Face Primer or Stila Liquid All Over Shimmer. Each of these contains light-reflecting particles that capture the light and shimmer giving you a great all-over glow without being too intense. Now, shake the mix all up and smooth all over your body for gorgeous, radiant and great-smelling summer skin.

