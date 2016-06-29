A Comprehensive Guide to the New World of Customizable Beauty

For the most part, the process of choosing beauty products has always been fairly rote: You go to Sephora or CVS or Ulta or whatever store has the strongest gravitational pull for you, pick your poison up off a shelf, and walk out (after you’ve paid, ideally). There’s nothing particularly personal about it, unless you count consulting a salesperson to help find your foundation shade and discovering that you’re between two and need to buy both immediately as “personal.”

The closest you’ll get to customizing your own beauty products is with a palette of hand-picked eyeshadow colors, which many brands have offered for years, or the old faithful that is mixing stuff you already own and hoping for the best (and that you don’t sear off a layer of your skin by blending an anti-acne treatment and a wrinkle reducer).

But customizable beauty is being redefined, insofar as you can now formulate your very own skin care, lip color, foundation, and more without a chemistry degree—or a Pinterest recipe, for that matter—thanks to these six new services. It’s DIY without, you know, actually doing it yourself.