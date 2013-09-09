Follow These 3 Steps for a Perfect Ponytail Every Time

Because it’s a style we wear almost daily, we never get tired of learning tips to perfect the ponytail. So when Rodney Cutler, Cutler Salon owner and Redken lead stylist, explained to us how he styled the sleek ponytails at the Cushnie et Ochs spring 2014 runway show, we were all ears. Here are his three essentials for creating a pony that stays in place even after the last strut down the catwalk:

1. Direct your blow dry.

For a super sleek ponytail (and no bumps), you always want to blow dry your hair in the direction you want the hair to land. Blow dry hair from the root straight back in the direction of where the ponytail is going to ensure it lays properly.

2. Tilt your head back.

When pulling hair into a ponytail (Cutler pulled hair back in sections), tilt your head back slightly to create a tighter hold. This helps keep the hair underneath from slipping out after you secure the pony.

3. Upgrade your elastic.

When you secure a ponytail with a regular elastic, the hair loses tension over time and eventually slips out. Instead, Cutler used a hair bungee to wrap the ponytail. To keep the hair in place, twist one end of the bungee clockwise around the base of the ponytail and then twist the other end of the bungee counterclockwise, then tie the two ends in a tight knot.

Read more: The Secret to Getting a Great Topknot