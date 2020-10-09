Bella Hadid Just Got Curtain Bangs & It’s Like 2007 All Over Again

Although Bella Hadid was born in 1996 so she didn’t really get to experience Y2K fashion in all its glory (like I did!), she rocks the style like no one else. Maybe that’s why she continually nails it—she didn’t wear it the first time around. Hadid just jumped on the curtain bang trend, a huge hit for Fall 2020 and 2007 alike. She’s the latest celebrity to go for the laid-back look that’s flattering on all face shapes and with all hair types.
Colorist Jenna Perry shared a shot of Hadid and her new hair. “#bellahadid leaving the studio yesterday reminding us that Y2K was the best decade,” she wrote. Perry is responsible for Hadid’s pretty brunette shade (with money piece highlights!) and Jessica Gillin is responsible for the cut and obvious extensions. Hadid’s curtain bangs start around her jaw, which is a bit longer than other bangs but just as chic. The layered look from the 2000s is back, people—like it or not.
Of course, Hadid isn’t the only one trying curtain bangs. Actress Suki Waterhouse is famous for her long bangs.
Hairstylist Justine Marjan just got The Bangs and she’s been teaching us how to style them over on her Instagram. Check her out for tips on keeping them side-swept and voluminous.
Curtain bangs work well on curly hair, too. So chic!
And in a more ’70s style!
The best part about curtain bangs is that if you get sick of them or don’t love the cut, they’re super easy to pin back with cute hair clips and headbands. Plus, they’re already long so they’ll grow pretty quickly. If you’ve been thinking about taking the plunge, talk to your hairstylist about the best style for your hair type and face shape. And then, have some fun because, at the end of the day, it’s just hair.