Curly Prom Hairstyles: 8 Looks for Natural Curls

Curly haired girls everywhere understand that it can be a bit tough to find hairstyle inspiration these days. Everyone’s blowing out and straightening their hair or using curling irons, making it next to impossible to find ways to style natural curls. Throw prom hairstyles into the mix and you’ve got an even bigger challenge on your hands. Luckily, because we understand that curly haired girls need formal hairstyle ideas as much as the wavy and straight haired ladies, we went hunting for inspiration.

Whether you want to wear your hair half-up, half-down or you’d rather go with a formal updo, we’ve pulled together eight curly prom hairstyles above to use for inspiration on the big night. DIY the hairstyles or bring them to your stylist, but however you get there, we’re sure you’re going to look amazing.

