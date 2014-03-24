Curly Prom Hairstyles: 8 Looks for Natural Curls

Curly haired girls everywhere understand that it can be a bit tough to find hairstyle inspiration these days. Everyone’s blowing out and straightening their hair or using curling irons, making it next to impossible to find ways to style natural curls. Throw prom hairstyles into the mix and you’ve got an even bigger challenge on your hands. Luckily, because we understand that curly haired girls need formal hairstyle ideas as much as the wavy and straight haired ladies, we went hunting for inspiration.
Whether you want to wear your hair half-up, half-down or you’d rather go with a formal updo, we’ve pulled together eight curly prom hairstyles above to use for inspiration on the big night. DIY the hairstyles or bring them to your stylist, but however you get there, we’re sure you’re going to look amazing.
The trick to this hairstyle is to gently pin hair up so that it doesn't lose any volume. To really make bobby pins stay, spray them with hairspray before putting them in your hair.
Image via Pinterest; Source: NYcurlybride.com
Off to the side and sporting a loosely styled braid, this hairstyle is just the kind of casual chic that's perfect for prom.
Image via Pinterest; Source: WeddingChicks.com
Leave your natural curls the way they are and blow out your bangs, then pull your hair into a side chignon and add in a few flowers. Could this hairstyle get any prettier?
Image via Pinterest; Source: Arielrenaephoto.com
Pin half of your curls up, leave the rest down, and place a few tiny flowers throughout for an ethereal look.
Image via Pinterest; Source: Weddingwire.com
Combine a naturally curly updo with a small braid and twist into a chignon for a gorgeous, romantic hairstyle.
Image via Pinterest; Source: Idasivertsson.com
Leave a few face-framing pieces out of your updo to add softness to this curly prom hairstyle.
Image via Pinterest; Source: Brettdorianartistrystudios.com
Gently twist your hair away from your face and pin into a large chignon at the nape of your neck for this stunning style.
Image via Pinterest; Source: Snippetandink.com
For ladies on a prom budget, this hairstyle is definitely one you can DIY. Twist a section from either side of your part backwards and clasp into a ponytail at the nape for a simple but beautiful look.
Image via Pinterest; Source: Hairromance.com