Instagram Insta-Glam: Curly, Wavy Ponytails

Victoria Moorhouse
by
The ponytail is under constant pressure to get upgraded from something that’s more than just appropriate for a set of squads or a jog on the treadmill. The easiest way to do this without reaching for an accessory, flat-ironing, or wrapping a section of hair around the base to hide the hair-tie (which is strangely time-consuming) is to add some curly tendrils or messy waves. Ironically, adding texture and movement to this type of hairstyle can make it even dressier than a look where every single strand is slicked-back and under the influence of hairspray, gel, or any product with immense staying-power. There’s something really playful about a curly, wavy ponytail, too. If you have curly hair naturally, you’re in luck because all you’ll legitimately have to do is pull it up—no heat tools required.

Take a look at this roundup of curly, wavy ponytail inspiration found on Instagram and try it out for yourself. Whether you prefer it fly-away free or a little messier, there’s a look there for you.

0 Thoughts?
When fastened at the nape of your neck with lots of volume on top, a pontail with loose, waved, almost messy curls (like this one by @amandahelenius!) is the look you have to try for your next night out.

Photo: Instagram: amandahelenius

A curly ponytail looks amazing with blunt fringe! Whether you have bangs like @sweetiebarbie or even micro-bangs, this easy updo is for you.

Photo: Instagram: @sweetiebarbie

This ponytail from @aurorarenvall has so much gorgeous volume!

Photo: Instagram: @aurorarenvall

@kecook88 parted her hair on the side and went with a low, curly ponytail. If you struggle with keeping your ponytail perky and secured, this is one to try!

Photo: Instagram: @kecook88

Curly ponytails let you play with width, too. This ponytail by @sianvictoriablog started off voluminous and wide at the base where it's secured, but curled into a pretty tendril at the bottom.

Photo: Instagram: @sianvictoriablog

Layers that are cut to your chin or even shorter really stand out in a wavy, tendril-y ponytail. Find inspiration in this image by @joycevandam88.

Photo: Instagram: @joycevandam88

@xodana.doll added a headband to accessorize her curled pony.

Photo: Instagram: @xodana.doll

