10 Curly Hair Ponytails to Change Up Your Look

Let’s be real, ponytails are pretty much a way of life for 99.9 percent of the population. We’ll be rocking a pony forever, but sometimes it’s great to switch it up and try something new and fresh—and that’s why we’re loving throwing our hair up into curly ponytail right now.
From twists to braids and everything in between, there are a million ways to put your own spin on the curly ponytail, and why we’ve assembled some inspiration.
Originally published August 2013. Updated March 2017.
Leaving pieces to frame the face and putting some volume in the crown is perfect for a soft curl at the bottom of this ponytail.
Photo: Instagram/@sianhill_hq
If you're in need of a remedy for unruly bangs but want some curl in your ponytail too, braid it! Wrap the braid around your elastic and your ready to go.
Photo: Twist Me Pretty
If you're not into that much volume, no worries. A low pony with a sleek front can have just as much drama.
Photo: Instagram/@tamrynmoffatt
Voluminous, classic curls in long hair are perfect for a subdued ponytail.
Photo: Hairpedia Club
Great for a formal event, gorgeous wave-like styled hair twisted over the elastic is stunning.
Photo: Instagram/@h.a.i.r.styles