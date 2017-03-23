StyleCaster
Share

10 Curly Hair Ponytails to Change Up Your Look

What's hot
StyleCaster

10 Curly Hair Ponytails to Change Up Your Look

Brittany Irvine
by
10 Curly Hair Ponytails to Change Up Your Look
10 Start slideshow
Photo: Persians/Getty Images

Let’s be real, ponytails are pretty much a way of life for 99.9 percent of the population. We’ll be rocking a pony forever, but sometimes it’s great to switch it up and try something new and fresh—and that’s why we’re loving throwing our hair up into curly ponytail right now.

MORE: 25 of the Best New Haircuts to Copy This Spring

From twists to braids and everything in between, there are a million ways to put your own spin on the curly ponytail, and why we’ve assembled some inspiration.

MORE: This New $7 Dry Shampoo Truly Transformed My Hair

Originally published August 2013. Updated March 2017.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 10
curly10.jpg
curly10.jpg

How can you go wrong with a big waves and some serious pastel color?

Photo: Instagram/@haircolorido

curly9.jpg
curly9.jpg

Leaving pieces to frame the face and putting some volume in the crown is perfect for a soft curl at the bottom of this ponytail.

Photo: Instagram/@sianhill_hq

curly7.jpg
curly7.jpg

If you're in need of a remedy for unruly bangs but want some curl in your ponytail too, braid it!  Wrap the braid around your elastic and your ready to go.

Photo: Twist Me Pretty

curly8.jpg
curly8.jpg

An unexpected detail makes a curly ponytail the best it can be.

Photo: Instagram/@mitsunorisaigusa

curly6.jpg
curly6.jpg

A pretty clip adds an elegant touch for a fancy night out.

Photo: Instagram/@li_muah

curly5.jpg
curly5.jpg

Combine volume, a twist and a braid all together for a statement making, curly ponytail.

Photo: Instagram/@socialhairsalon

curl4.jpg
curl4.jpg

If you're not into that much volume, no worries.  A low pony with a sleek front can have just as much drama.

Photo: Instagram/@tamrynmoffatt

3curly.jpg
3curly.jpg

Voluminous, classic curls in long hair are perfect for a subdued ponytail.

Photo: Hairpedia Club

2curly.jpg
2curly.jpg

Great for a formal event, gorgeous wave-like styled hair twisted over the elastic is stunning.

Photo: Instagram/@h.a.i.r.styles

1curl.jpg
1curl.jpg

Keep it high! A sky high pony is a fun day-to-day look.

Photo: Instagram/@hairstylistzee

Next slideshow starts in 10s

10 Anti-Aging Lip Products You NEED to Be Using

10 Anti-Aging Lip Products You NEED to Be Using
  • curly10.jpg
  • curly9.jpg
  • curly7.jpg
  • curly8.jpg
  • curly6.jpg
  • curly5.jpg
  • curl4.jpg
  • 3curly.jpg
  • 2curly.jpg
  • 1curl.jpg
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share