8 Curly Hairstyles For Girls With Natural Curls

Augusta Falletta
by
If you’ve got curly hair, you know that every day is an adventure. On a Monday you could wake up with the most terrible case of bed head you’ve ever encountered, and on Tuesday you could look like you stepped out of a shampoo ad. While naturally curly hair can be a total surprise from day to day, it also means that you get to have a ton of fun with your locks.

Leaving your hair down is a fine option, but the real fun comes in when you find hairstyles that work best with curly hair. We know it can be tough to find hairstyle inspiration for curly hair in a sea of blowouts and beach waves on Pinterest, so we’ve pulled together eight gorgeous curly hairstyles you can try right now, above!

1 of 8

Give your curls a big boost of chic with a deep side part. 

Image via Vanessa Jackman

Photo: Vanessa Jackman

Take a two inch section of hair from each side and twist towards the back, completing the look with a low ponytail secured at the nape of your neck. 

Image via DIY Crafts Tutorials

Photo: DIY Crafts Tutorials

There's no reason curly hair can't get in on the braid action. Style a crown braid at the front of your hairline and leave the rest of your curls free for this cute style. 

Image via Hair Romance

Photo: Hair Romance

Use a head wrap and a braid to create a cool, high style look. 

Image via Smile and Wave

Photo: Smile and Wave

Take your braid up a notch by securing it under itself at the nape of your neck. 

Image via Hair and Makeup by Steph

Photo: Hair and Makeup by Steph

For a "done, but undone" look, go for a giant low bun and leave out a few face-framing pieces at the front. 

Image via Wedding Chicks

Photo: Wedding Chicks

Top knots shouldn't be only for straight hair! Get yourself a bun donut and create a giant bun on top of your head. 

Image via Blonde Bedhead

Photo: Blonde Bedhead

For those of you with wavy hair as opposed to super curly, go for a half-up, half-down look and give yourself a loose fishtail braid. 

Image via Sitting Pretty

Photo: Sitting Pretty

