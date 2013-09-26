8 Curly Hairstyles For Girls With Natural Curls

If you’ve got curly hair, you know that every day is an adventure. On a Monday you could wake up with the most terrible case of bed head you’ve ever encountered, and on Tuesday you could look like you stepped out of a shampoo ad. While naturally curly hair can be a total surprise from day to day, it also means that you get to have a ton of fun with your locks.

Leaving your hair down is a fine option, but the real fun comes in when you find hairstyles that work best with curly hair. We know it can be tough to find hairstyle inspiration for curly hair in a sea of blowouts and beach waves on Pinterest, so we’ve pulled together eight gorgeous curly hairstyles you can try right now, above!

More From Beauty High:

101 Braid Hairstyles For Total Inspiration

Curly Hair 101: How to Get the Best Curls

10 Curly Hair Ponytails to Change Up Your Look

The Best Haircuts For Curly Hair