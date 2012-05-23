1 Look 3 Ways: How To Get Silky Smooth Hair For Curly Strands

All girls want what they can’t have — if we have straight hair, we want gorgeous curls, and if we have curly hair, we want it stick straight. But obviously, we don’t want to spend hours and hours styling our hair each day, we want to simply snap our fingers and have our desired style appear! Luckily, with just a bit of practice (and a few tips and tricks from our stylist friends) we can get exactly what we want.

We teamed up with Herbal Essences and hairstylist Wesley O’Meara to walk us through the steps of getting the silkiest and smoothest strands possible. Above he shows us what products to use and the steps to take if you have naturally curly hair, and want to get silky smooth strands instead.

If you have straight hair follow these steps to get the look you desire, and if you have thick hair check back later this week for tips to getting your look!

For more information about our relationship with Herbal Essences click here cmp.ly/3.

Hairstylist: Wesley O’Meara, The Wall Group

Makeup Artist: Christina Natale

Model: Deborah Weinberg, Q Management Inc

Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab