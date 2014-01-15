15 Things Only Girls With Curly Hair Understand

As much as your friends with straight hair will try to understand, curly hair is just something that can’t be fully grasped unless you have it. Some days you look like you could be in a shampoo ad, while other days it looks like you’ve awoken some kind of beast that’s now sitting on top of your head. If you’ve got curly hair, you know exactly what we mean. Below are 15 things only girls with curly hair will understand.

1. Rainy days are the devil.

2. When you’re at the movies and someone behind you says they can’t see over your hair.

3. Girls with naturally straight hair constantly say they wish you had your hair. (They’re wrong.)

4. A morning with curly hair is like a box of chocolates: You never know what you’re going to get.

5. If you want to use a curling iron, you need to use a blow dryer and/or straightening iron first.

6. Bangs are not a possibility.

7. Your hair will never look the same way twice.

8. When you straighten your hair, no one will shut up about how your hair looks so much better like that.

9. The underside of your hair — which is seen by no one ever — always looks flawless.

10. The second you decide to put your hair in a ponytail, there’s no turning back.

11. Brushes are a joke.

12. You and your curly-haired friends will have hour long conversations about which products work best.

13. You’ll never know what it’s like to straighten your hair in less than an hour.

14. Frustration builds when one side is curlier than the other.

15. You can never try a new hairdresser. Once you find one that works, you’re bound for life, or until they move.

