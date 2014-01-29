Instagram Insta-Glam: Curly Hair

Typically, girls with curly hair wish they had straight hair, and girls with straight hair wish they had curly hair. What we really love, though, is when a girl with curly hair loves her natural texture so much that she wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world. This week, our Instagram feed was flooded with curly-haired ladies who love the hair they were born with — and they deserve to be this week’s Instagram Insta-Glam faces.
Take a look at some of our favorite curly hairstyles above, then tell us how you wear your curly hair in the comments below!
Learn to love your natural curls like these ladies!
@Arnelasakic let her naturally curly hair shine by keeping her makeup simple with just a touch of liner on her top lash line.
@Aleishabently went for red lips and bold brows to compliment her gorgeous hairstyle.
@Brigittaszabo91 has the best kind of curly hair, because it's reminiscent of Carrie Bradshaw. How could you not want to steal her hair?
@Mary_3003's blonde curls go perfectly with her kitten eyeliner.
@Kittylingerista's brunette curls look shiny and voluminous, two things that curls should always be.
@Tephysantana's curls pinned to the side and subtly highlighted are all kinds of gorgeous.
@Sushanna_mk's curls look even better with dark roots and platinum color.