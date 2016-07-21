The Ultimate Curly Hair Inspiration to Copy Right Now

Did everyone else who had the unfortunate fate of going through middle school with curly hair also daydream about shaving their head on a daily basis? I had grand visions that I’d roll up to seventh grade—razor in hand—and just buzz it all off in the bathroom, giving me a few hours before my mom would find out. Frizz can really drive a person crazy, you know?

These days, embracing your curls is a hell of a lot easier: Walk into any drugstore and you’ve got dozens of curl-specific shampoos and styling creams, and the call to arms to put down the blow dryer already doesn’t hurt, either. Whether you’ve got tight, springy coils or loose spirals, ahead is major real-girl curly-hair inspiration for your viewing pleasure.