Basic Training: How to Use a Curling Wand

In our series, Basic Training, we’ll be giving a crash course on simple hair and makeup tricks that you still haven’t quite mastered.

We know trying something new is never easy, but put down the curling iron. Learning how to create waves and ringlets with a curling wand is worth the trouble. Without the clamp in your way, it’s easier to manipulate how big or small you curl. Plus, the dent at the bottom of the curl is a distant memory. So get yourself out of the stone age, pick up a wand and try out our step-by-step below.

Step 1: Hold the barrel so that the base is next to your ear and the wand is pointing down toward the ground.

Step 2: Take a small section of hair and wrap the part closest to your head around the base of the wand (We used the Sultra 1-inch Rod Curling Iron), which is the part closest to the handle.

Step 3: Wrap the strand all the way along the barrel, leaving space in between each twirl. The more space you leave, the looser the curl.

Step 4: Flip the curling iron up to the release the hair, letting a perfect ringlet fall.

Step 5: Continue by curling the rest of the hair, finishing with a texturizing spray, like Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray ($39, oribe.com), to add volume and roughness to the hair.

Step 6: Brush the curls out with your fingertips for an undone look.

Styling Tip: For Old Hollywood waves, curl each section of hair in the same direction. For beach waves, alternate the direction of each wave, one being toward the face and the next away from the face.

