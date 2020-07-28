These Anti-Anxiety Curling Irons Won’t Start a Fire So You Can Commute in Peace

We’ve all been there (or at least, I have): you wake up feeling semi-cute and motivated because, for once, you haven’t hit that ridiculously enabling snooze button a dozen times or so, and decide what better morning than to take the extra time to do your hair (a bona fide act of self-care, if you ask me), only to leave the house while five minutes into your morning commute with a sudden panic that your trusty curling iron’s been left on to burn your precious apartment down while you’re at the office. Oh, the anxiety. You start to suddenly wonder if your bouncy, perfectly-tousled beach waves and the confidence that comes along with a nicely done do was even worth the stress and panic you’re facing while wondering if your sink and well, the entire bathroom is currently charring in flames thanks to your potential forgetfulness.

While a house fire started by the negligence due to forgetting to hit the off button on a heat styling tool is definitely a rare occurrence, stressing about the possibility of this horrific scenario is definitely not. Fortunately, folks, there is indeed a solution, and it doesn’t require parting ways with heat styling forever. It does, however, require you to invest in a tool equipped with a game-changing auto shut off feature, that will turn the darn thing off for you so you can rest assured that while you’re working away at the office that tour house will remain intact for the sake of your vanity. You don’t have to choose between the two, it turns out. Phew. Ahead, we’ve rounded up a few anxiety-proof hair tools that deliver the performance you expect but will turn off for you—just in case you happen to forget. You’re welcome.

1. BESTOPE Curling Iron 1.25 inch

Aside from being equipped with an auto shut-off function that deploys after sixty minutes, this high-quality curling iron also features four levels of heat, allowing you to customize the speed of your look as well as prevent damage if your ends are especially compromised or damaged.

2. Xtava It Curl Curling Wand

This clipless curling iron is designed to give you crimp and crease-free waves or curls without the hassle or stress of having to remember to power it off as you rush out the door. It’s a serious game-changer.

3. FoxyBae WANDERLUX 32mm Curling Wand

This titanium curling wand not only powers off automatically, but it also features an easy-to-read LCD screen and heats up super fast (up to 405 degrees). The clamp-free design also helps prevent kinks in your hair.