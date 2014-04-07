Ask An Expert: How Can I Really Curl My Hair With a Straightener?

Since we are lucky enough to work with a bevy of experts who drop excellent tips on us without blinking an eye we figured it was due time to share them with the rest of you. With Ask an Expert, we’ll be reaching out to some of our favorite pros in the industry with the beauty questions that you send in via social media (with the hashtag #BeautyHelp). So please, send in your critical beauty questions and we’ll get them answered for you!

We all lust after those curls that seem to be perfectly tousled. You know the ones – the bedhead waves that you believe people were born with, because they just have the slightest of creases in them and that perfect “I woke up like this” flair. More often than not, hairstylists get that look by curling hair with a straightening iron in order to get more of a crease and bend to the hair than an all-out curl, but mastering that technique seems a bit daunting. After all, isn’t a straightening iron meant to straighten our hair? Luckily, celebrity hairstylist Michael Dueñas explained to us exactly how to get this look – with this tool – below.

Q: How can I properly curl my hair with a straightener to get those beachy, bedhead waves? @iamsamlim

A: Use a 1-inch plate straightener – any bigger and you will not get the proper bend in the hair. Starting at your root area, place the straighter as close to your scalp as possible, the moment the straightener is in your hair, rotate it 270 degrees or 3/4 of the way around. As you are rotating the iron make sure that you pull towards your ends. It all needs to happen at the same time to make sure you get no creases. The other option is to place the iron at your scalp, rotate 180 degrees, remove the iron, place just below your previous section and rotate the opposite direction 180 degrees, working your way all the way to the ends. Work with about a 1-inch thick section and keep the section as wide as the plates are.

[Editor’s Note: Practice makes perfect on this one – it’s all in the flick of the wrist, seriously.]

— Michael Dueñas, Celebrity Hairstylist and CEO of Hair Room Service, an in-room salon appointment service that delivers top celebrity stylists and services to your door.