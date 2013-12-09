How to Curl Your Hair With a Flat Iron

Curling with a flat iron is a great way to make sure you get those frizz-free curls you always dreamed of. It makes traveling a breeze as well because you can bring one tool and get multiple hairstyles, especially during the holiday season. Many girls seem to be hesitant when it comes to creating curls this way but we are here to help! First thing is first though, make sure your iron has beveled or rounded edges.

Follow along through these steps and tips and you will be on your way to using your flat iron as your new curler! Once you try it this way it will be tough to go back to the original thing. Be sure to comment below on how your beautiful curls turn out!

Make sure your hair is fully dried and prepped with heat spray to protect those gorgeous locks of yours. Be sure to follow up with styling cream that will ensure the look will last and stay in place all day long. Holding a 2-inch section of hair at the ends, place your flat iron a couple of inches from the roots horizontally and wrap the hair around the bottom plate, so that the ends are once again pointing downward. Gently close the plates, lightly holding the section of hair at the ends. Glide the iron down towards the ends, rotating the iron outward at the same time. The result is a shiny, bouncy curl! For bigger curls, use larger sections of hair. For chic waves: Holding a 2-inch section of hair at the ends, place your flat iron near the roots and gently close the plates, lightly holding the section at the ends. Turning your wrist away from you, flip the iron 180° and pull the iron straight up, rotating the iron outward. Take your time with this motion and use two hands to rotate the iron if it’s easier. Spritz hair with a little hairspray and you’re out the door!

Photo via WireImage