Cures to Your Biggest Beauty Pet Peeves

The Problem: Chipped Nails

Weve all had em, and theyre always annoying. Your perfect pedi or mani is now a ruin. If its only a small chip, finding a similar color and top coating can usually fix the damage. If they are beyond repair, try a nail polish remover pad when you're on the go.

(Try Deborah Lippmann 'The Stripper to Go' Nail Lacquer Remover Finger Mitts, $12 at nordstrom.com)