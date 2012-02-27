Cures to Your Biggest Beauty Pet Peeves

Whether it’s an overplucked brow or a nasty zit, there are some everyday occurances that bother us to the bone. Don’t let those beauty annoyances ruin your day. Here we have our favorite (meaning worst and most irritating) beauty pet peeves and some tips and tricks on how you can salvage the situation.
The Problem: Over Plucked Eyebrows
So you got a little overzealous with the tweezers, huh? Though there is no magic potion to make your brows grow back faster (time and patience, my friends) there are some quick fixes. Try an eyebrow pencil that matches your brow hair color. Color in the brow and the thin areas in a feathering motion. Use your finger to blend the color to create a more natural look.
(Try Tarte's Brows High Definition Eyebrow Pencil, $19.50 at sephora.com)
The Problem: Splotchy Tanning Lotion
You were going for tanned, golden goddess and you wound up with a splotchy mess? Yeah, weve been there. If the mistake has just been made, a bath within the hour and a soft exfoliater should soften the orange. If its just a small mistake, use lemon juice for its lightening properties to get rid of the minor gaffe.
(Try Belli Skin Smoothing Body Exfoliator, $19 at drugstore.com)
The Problem: A Bad Haircut
Go back to the stylist. If you are unhappy with your hair, make it known. They dont want a customer going around saying how much they hate their hair as much as you dont want to be walking around with it. The stylist can possibly help you with some styling tips or help you get a cut that better suits you. Also give the cut a couple of weeks: the cut will look less blunt and it will grow out a bit. And who knows? Maybe itll grow on you too.
The Problem: Ingrown Hairs
Apply a hot compress to the area that has the ingrown hair. Hold for 10 minutes. This should soften the hair and cause it to rise closer or all the way to the surface. After this occurs, use pointy-tipped tweezer to remove the hair. Wash the area after removal to keep it clean and avoid infection.
(Try Tweezerman Pointed Slant Tweezer, $25 at drugstore.com)
The Problem: Last Minute Zit
Arent these the worst? They always pop up at the worst times and in the worst places, but instead of stressing (which lets be honest, will just make it worse) try a concealer and set with powder. It wont get rid of the zit but it will get you through the day. When you get home, immediately clean the makeup off and put a spot treatment on that sucker.
(Try Benefit Erase Paste, $26 at sephora.com)
The Problem: Smeared Eyeliner
Eyeliner smearing has happened to the best of us but the surest route to long stay liner is by getting a waterproof liner like blincs liner. This liner was created for contact users and allergy sufferers who are constantly touching their eyes, so it is definitely smear proof!
(Blinc Eyeliner in Black, $24 at sephora.com)
The Problem: Chipped Nails
Weve all had em, and theyre always annoying. Your perfect pedi or mani is now a ruin. If its only a small chip, finding a similar color and top coating can usually fix the damage. If they are beyond repair, try a nail polish remover pad when you're on the go.
(Try Deborah Lippmann 'The Stripper to Go' Nail Lacquer Remover Finger Mitts, $12 at nordstrom.com)
The Problem: Shampoo Buildup
The best at home remedy for shampoo buildup is by mixing ¼ cup of apple cider vinegar, 1 cup of lime juice, 1 gallon of water, and baking soda into a paste. Apply thickly to the hair and leave on for 30 minutes. Rinse and your hair should have gotten rid of the buildup!
(Try Arm & Hammer Baking Soda, $2.99 at drugstore.com)
The Problem: Fading Foundation
Your face was flawless when you left your place, but now those red spots are showing through and your skin doesnt look so pristine. The best safety measure to keeping your foundation on all day long is a foundation primer as a base and then loose powder over the foundation to set it.
(Try Smashbox Photofinish Primer, $36 at sephora.com)
The Problem: Clumpy Spider Lashes
The scariest of the scary: the spider lashes. Going for a dramatic lash look just landed you with a very frightening look. To remedy the problem without trying to half-hazardly remove the mascara try using a eyelash comb before the mascara sets and dries making it almost impossible to remedy without starting all over again.
(Try Eco Tools Lash & Brow Groomer, $3.99 at drugstore.com)