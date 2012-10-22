How to Cure Chapped Lips

Each year as the weather gets cooler (and our heaters kick on in our homes) we have to adjust our beauty routines to fit the dropping temps. While we hurry to add extra moisturizer into our lives, we tend to forget to moisturize a crucial area: our lips. Chapped lips happen consistently throughout the cooler months and wreak havoc on our beauty routines – no one wants to try out a gorgeous wine lip color when their lips are peeling like crazy.

In order to prevent that from happening this season, follow the tips below to keep your lips happy throughout the colder months.

1. When the humidity levels drop in your room, invest in a humidifier. This will not only keep your lips happy, but will also help with sinus problems, dry throat issues and overall dryness in general.

2. Find a chapstick you love and use it religiously. Preferably one with petralotum or lanolin for moisturizing benefits, like Aquaphor Lip Repair or Burt’s Bees Beeswax Lip Balm.

3. Try as hard as you can not to continuously lick your lips. Trust us – we know it’s near impossible once they are dry not ot lick them, but it simply irritates your skin and makes matters worse over time. Moisturize with a chapstick instead!

4. Stay away from citrus. The acidity in citrus fruits and drinks can just irritate your chapped lips and lead to more flaking and dryness.

5. Drink more water. You should always be drinking about eight glasses of water a day, but especially when the temps drop (and we’re fighting against the drying indoor heating systems) your water intake is really important to your skin.

